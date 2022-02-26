Donald Bough is quite aware of how important this weekend’s games are to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ men’s national basketball team in trying to qualify for next year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup.
A win in one of the USVI National Team’s two games in this weekend’s Americas Qualifiers first round group-play games in the Dominican Republic could go a long way towards achieving that goal.
“We need to score [a win] in one of them, and we’d kinda be in a good position,” Bough — the U.S. Virgin Islands’ head coach — said in a telephone interview Thursday.
The USVI National Team — No. 54 in the latest FIBA world rankings, and 0-2 in Group C in the Americas Qualifiers — takes on No. 62 Bahamas (0-2) today, then faces 18th-ranked Canada (2-0) on Sunday.
Both games will be played at the Palacio de los Deportes in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Game time for both is 3 p.m. Atlantic.
The USVI National Team is already in a hole in group play, having lost its first two games — both to 20th-ranked Dominican Republic by scores of 87-65 on Nov. 28 and 100-56 on Nov. 29.
Those losses put the U.S. Virgin Islands in a hole heading into this weekend’s second window of group play games, but a win in one of this weekend’s games would give the USVI an advantage heading into the final group play games in early July.
The top three teams in each of the four groups in the Americas Qualifiers advance to the second round, with games scheduled in August and November 2022, and February 2023. The top seven then advance to the FIBA Basketball World Cup, scheduled for Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2023, in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.
That’s why Bough and his players are focusing the hardest on the Bahamas, where the USVI National Team is 2-0 lifetime — both wins coming in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers.
“That’s the team we’re looking at the most,” Bough said. “Ironically, they’re in a similar situation to us — we’re both from small islands with not many people, and we’re both coming straight here to practice and prepare.”
The USVI handily beat the Bahamas in both of their previous group-play games — 93-85 on Nov. 27, 2017, and 84-74 on June 28, 2018. If they can do so again (the rematch would be July 1), that would give the U.S. Virgin Islands that needed third-place finish in group play to advance.
However, the U.S. Virgin Islands will be missing two key players for this weekend’s games.
Bough said both of the USVI’s starting guards — international veterans Walter Hodge and Georgio Milligan — will not be available due to visa and travel issues.
The 6-foot Hodge is currently in Kuwait, playing for Al Kuwait in the Kuwaiti Division I Basketball League, while the 6-3 Milligan is playing for Sport Club Corinthians in Brazil’s Novo Basquete Brasil.
Likely taking their places are 5-11 Max Amaro, who plays for Cariduros de Fajardo of Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional, and 6-4 Kyle Clarke, who played college ball at Kennesaw State.
That will put the scoring load on the USVI National Team’s strength — its inside game, according to Bough.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has five players on its roster 6-7 or taller, led by 6-9 center Rakeem Christmas, a third-team AP All-American at Syracuse who spent two seasons with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers; 6-9 center LaRon Smith, now playing for CB Sant Antoni of Spain’s LEB Silver league; and 6-7 forward Ivan Aska, now with DEAC of Hungary’s Nemzeti Bajniksag I/A.
Aska was the USVI’s leading scorer (12 points per game) in its first two group play games, with Christmas — now playing pro ball with Yulon Luxgen Dinos of Taiwan’s Super Basketball League — averaging 11 points and 6.5 rebounds.
“I have some size, but I’m hoping the guard play can step up a little bit,” Bough said. “We’re hoping that with what we have here, we’ve got a big team. … But we feel we can go up against anybody. We feel confident. We’ll be ready to play, and we think we can win.”