The U.S. Virgin Islands’ men’s tennis team fell to 0-2 in group play after the second day of the David Cup Americas Group IV regional qualifying tournament, underway in Trinidad and Tobago.
The USVI suffered losses to Cuba 2-1 on Sunday and 3-0 to Nicaragua on Monday in Pool B of the nine-team tournament. The U.S. Virgin Islands was scheduled to play Aruba on Tuesday, but the results were unavailable as of press time.
Cuba currently leads Pool B with a 2-0 record, with Nicaragua and Aruba tied at 1-1. Trinidad and Tobago is tied with the U.S. Virgin Islands at 0-2.
In Pool A, Honduras and Bermuda are tied at 2-0, while Antigua and Barbuda is tied with Haiti at 0-2.
In Sunday’s match against Cuba, USVI captain Nicholas Bass lost to Osmel Rivera Granja 6-1, 6-3; only to see Tomas Del Olmo even the match with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory over Osviel Turino.
However, Cuba claimed the overall match win by taking the doubles match, with Rivera Granja and Yoan Perez beating Tomas and Luca Del Olmo 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
In Monday’s match, USVI’s Luca Del Olmo lost to Nigaragua’s Francisco Bendana 6-0, 6-1, and Tomas Del Olmo fell to Joaquin Guilleme in three sets, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, in singles. In doubles, Bass and Luca Del Olmo lost to Alfredo Gallegos and Luis Marquez 6-0, 6-3.