The U.S. Virgin Islands’ men’s tennis team fell to 0-2 in group play after the second day of the David Cup Americas Group IV regional qualifying tournament, underway in Trinidad and Tobago.

The USVI suffered losses to Cuba 2-1 on Sunday and 3-0 to Nicaragua on Monday in Pool B of the nine-team tournament. The U.S. Virgin Islands was scheduled to play Aruba on Tuesday, but the results were unavailable as of press time.