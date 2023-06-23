The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team will get in some warmup games before the 2023 CAC Games, opening play today in the FIBA AmeriCup Pre-Qualifiers in Nicaragua.
The USVI, currently 59th in FIBA’s world rankings, will play in Group B in the eight-team tournament along with host team Nicaragua, Cuba and Antigua and Barbuda. Playing in Group A are 101st-ranked Barbados, 66th-ranked Chile, 128th-ranked Ecuador and 81st-ranked Paraguay.
The U.S. Virgin Islands opens group play against 70th-ranked Cuba at 5:30 p.m. Atlantic Time today. The USVI then faces 88th-ranked Nicaragua at 9 p.m. Saturday and 107th-ranked Antigua and Barbuda at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be held at Managua’s Polideportivo Alexis Argüello.
The top team from each group advances to the FIBA 2025 AmeriCup Qualifiers tournament, which opens group play in February 2024.
Making up the U.S. Virgin Islands team are guards Amir Nesbitt, Earl Baker Jr., Brandon Rasmussen, Miguel Arnold and Hector Rosario Jr.; and forwards Romani Hansen, Ivan Aska, Miguel Lopez Jr., Jahsean Corbett, Shaquan Jules and Jalal Johnson. Head coach is Edniesha Curry, with Malick Kone the assistant coach.