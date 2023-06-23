The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team will get in some warmup games before the 2023 CAC Games, opening play today in the FIBA AmeriCup Pre-Qualifiers in Nicaragua.

The USVI, currently 59th in FIBA’s world rankings, will play in Group B in the eight-team tournament along with host team Nicaragua, Cuba and Antigua and Barbuda. Playing in Group A are 101st-ranked Barbados, 66th-ranked Chile, 128th-ranked Ecuador and 81st-ranked Paraguay.