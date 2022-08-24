The U.S. Virgin Islands’ men’s senior national basketball team’s roster has been finalized for the upcoming FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil, officials with the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation announced Tuesday.
The 12-player roster will be coached at the AmeriCup tourney by Edniesha Curry, an assistant coach with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and a former WNBA and international player.
Curry, 43, will be the first-ever female head coach of a men’s team in a FIBA Americas event, and the first in an international tournament since Australia’s Liz Mills coached Kenya’s men’s national team in the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket tournament last summer.
Assisting Curry with the USVI Men’s National Team will be Malick Kone, a Guinea native who played four seasons at Rutgers from 2011-2015.
Heading up the U.S. Virgin Islands squad will be veteran international player Walter Hodge, a 6-foot point guard and two-time NCAA champion at Florida who has played on the USVI Men’s National Team since 2009, with 45 game appearances.
Other veterans with the USVI team are 6-7 forward Ivan Aska (32 games since 2011), 6-9 center LaRon Smith (30 games since 2014) and 6-2 guard Georgio Milligan (27 games since 2015).
Making up the rest of the U.S. Virgin Islands roster are 6-9 forward-center Rakeem Christmas, who spent two seasons with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers before playing internationally; 6-2 guard Trivante Bloodman, 6-7 forward Shaquan Jules, 6-1 guard Amir Nesbitt, 6-7 forward-guard Jahsean Corbett, 6-4 forward Miguel Lopez Jr., 6-7 forward Romani Hansen, and 6-1 guard Earl Baker Jr.
The FIBA AmeriCup tournament is scheduled for Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil, with 12 teams entered. In addition to the U.S. Virgin Islands are host-team Brazil, defending champion United States, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Venezuela.
The USVI is playing in Group B, and opens play Argentina on Sept. 3 at 1:40 p.m. Atlantic Time. They follow with games against the Dominican Republic on Sept. 4 and Puerto Rico on Sept. 6, both at 5:40 p.m.
The top two teams from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-place teams, advance to the quarterfinals Sept. 8. The semifinals will be held Sept. 10, and the gold medal game Sept. 11.