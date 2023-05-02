The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team will attempt the first step towards qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris by playing in a FIBA Americas pre-qualifying tournament later this year.
The FIBA Americas Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tourament is scheduled for Aug. 12-20 in Argentina, with host cities and game locations still to be determined.
The U.S. Virgin Islands National Team was placed into Group B during Monday’s draw in Manila, Philippines, and will face Colombia, Chile and Uruguay in round-robin play. Drawn into Group A were host-team Argentina, the Bahamas, Cuba and Panama.
The winners in the pre-qualifying tournaments advance to one of next year’s FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, with the winners from those making the field for the Paris Games.
Other pre-qualifying tournaments are being held in Lagos, Nigeria; Istanbul, Turkey; Gliwice, Poland; and Tallinn, Estonia. The site for the Asia pre-qualifier will be announced at a later date.