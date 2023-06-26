After two close losses, the U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team finally broke through with a win, beating Antigua and Barbuda 63-54 on Sunday in the final day of group play in the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers tournament in Nicaragua.

Romani Hansen finished with a double-double for the USVI National Team (1-2 in Group B), scoring a game-high 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds to lead three other players in double figures.

Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.