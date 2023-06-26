After two close losses, the U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team finally broke through with a win, beating Antigua and Barbuda 63-54 on Sunday in the final day of group play in the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers tournament in Nicaragua.
Romani Hansen finished with a double-double for the USVI National Team (1-2 in Group B), scoring a game-high 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds to lead three other players in double figures.
Jahsean Corbett added 13 points and four assists, Shaquan Jules had 11 points and Ivan Aska scored 10 points and had seven rebounds for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which led by as many as 14 points.
That also gave Edneisha Curry — one of the few women worldwide to coach a men’s national team — her first win since becoming the USVI’s head coach in August 2022.
“After a long tournament, I’m very proud of the progress that our team has made,” Curry said. “We were competitive, and this was a tough team we played against today in Antigua and Barbuda.
“But for me, it was about our team establishing toughness and the mindset to complete a game. We haven’t completed a game this whole tournament. We’ve played good for three quarters, but to play a whole game was a big thing for me today.”
Jamine Charles led Antigua and Barbuda (0-3) with 16 points. Cohen Desouze added 12 rebounds.
The third quarter. Antigua and Barbuda had fought back from a 30-25 halftime deficit to take its first and only lead — 34-32 on Charles’ jumper — with 5 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third period.
However, Romani Hansen tied the game at 34-all with a jumper 48 seconds later, and Jules put the USVI back in the lead with his jumper at the 3:36 mark. That kicked off an 8-4 run to end the quarter leading 42-38.
The USVI took its biggest lead late in the fourth quarter when Hansen’s free throw put the Dashing Eagles up 61-47 with 1:54 remaining.
Romani Hansen, U.S. Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-8 forward had almost as many points from the free throw line (making 8 of 10) as he did on field goals (5 of 10, including 1 of 5 on 3-pointers). He also had the USVI’s lone blocked shot.
Jamine Charles, Antigua and Barbuda: The 7-0 center, who plays college ball at Blinn Junior College in Texas, was Antigua and Barbuda’s most consistent scoring threat. He was 8 of 15 from the field, and also had seven rebounds.
X The U.S. Virgin Islands used its defense effectively, forcing Antigua and Barbuda into 23 turnovers (which led to 16 points) and holding them to 27.8% shooting from the field (20 of 72) and 5 of 20 on 3-pointers. That helped to offset the USVI’s own shooting problems, making 31.7% (20 of 63) and 4 of 25 3-pointers.
X The margin of victory was made up for the USVI at the free throw line, where the Dashing Eagles were 19 of 25 (76%). Antigua and Barbuda made just 9 of 13 free throws (69.2%).
