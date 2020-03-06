U.S. Virgin Islands National Team guard Stephaun Adams, right, tries to muscle his way past Argentina’s Facundo Campazzo, left, during Tuesday’s group-play game at the FIBA AmeriCup 2017 tournament in Bahia Blanco, Argentina, on Aug. 29, 2017. Adams died early Thursday morning from injuries suffered in a vehicular accident in central Florida.
U.S. Virgin Islands National Team guard Stephaun Adams, right, tries to muscle his way past Argentina’s Facundo Campazzo, left, during Tuesday’s group-play game at the FIBA AmeriCup 2017 tournament in Bahia Blanco, Argentina, on Aug. 29, 2017. Adams died early Thursday morning from injuries suffered in a vehicular accident in central Florida.
Stephaun Adams, a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team, died from injuries suffered in a vehicular accident in central Florida early Thursday morning.
The 23-year-old Adams, who was born on St. Croix and moved to St. Thomas with his family as a youth, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Wednesday in St. Cloud, Fla., a town of approximately 54,000 people about 26 miles south-southeast of Orlando.
Commented