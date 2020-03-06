Stephaun Adams, a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team, died from injuries suffered in a vehicular accident in central Florida early Thursday morning.

The 23-year-old Adams, who was born on St. Croix and moved to St. Thomas with his family as a youth, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Wednesday in St. Cloud, Fla., a town of approximately 54,000 people about 26 miles south-southeast of Orlando.

— Email Sports Editor Bill Kiser at bkiser@dailynews.vi.