St. Thomas’ Teddy Nicolosi helped Yale University’s co-ed sailing team win the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s Team Race National Championship, which concluded Wednesday in New Orleans.
Nicolosi, a sophomore, was one of three skippers on the Bulldogs’ team that finished with a 22-3 overall record in the Nationals, including an undefeated run in the Final Four against Roger Williams University, Georgetown University — which had St. John’s Mateo DiBlasi on its roster — and Stanford University.
Along with Nicolosi on the Yale co-ed squad were senior Shawn Harvey and freshman Jack Egan, both skippers, and crew Sinia Lingos-Utley, a senior, and juniors Catherine Webb and Anisha Arcot.
It was the second national title for Yale’s sailing team this season, and another Nicolosi was part of making that happen. Last month, the Bulldogs won the ISA’s inaugural Women’s Team Race National Championship in Cranston, R.I., with freshman Mia Nicolosi — Teddy Nicolosi’s younger sister — serving as one of the team’s three skippers.
In the Team Race Nationals, Yale went 14-1 in the Round of 16 to advance, with the Bulldogs’ only loss coming against Roger Williams. Yale struggled somewhat in the quarters, with losses to Stanford and Georgetown, but its 5-2 record and 19-3 overall mark made the Bulldogs the top seed entering the finals.
Nicolosi and DiBlasi were among eight Virgin Islanders competing for schools in the Team Race Nationals. Others were St. Thomas’ Gillian Perrell, a sophomore crew, and Tortola’s Thad Lettsome, a sophomore skipper, both at Tulane University; St. Thomas’ Chris Sharpless, a junior skipper at the University of Pennsylvania; Robert Hunter, a senior skipper at Boston College; St. Croix’s Lucy Klempen, a sophomore crew at College of Charleston; and St. Croix’s Kate Klempen, a senior crew at Hobart College.
— Bill Kiser