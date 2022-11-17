St. Croix native Linval Joseph, a Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 34-year-old Joseph, a 6-foot-4 and 329-pound defensive tackle, will help an Eagles’ rushing defense that has suffered since rookie Jordan Davis was sidelined after suffering a high ankle sprain, and backup DT Marlon Tuipulotu went on injured reserve this week.