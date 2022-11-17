St. Croix native Linval Joseph, a Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 34-year-old Joseph, a 6-foot-4 and 329-pound defensive tackle, will help an Eagles’ rushing defense that has suffered since rookie Jordan Davis was sidelined after suffering a high ankle sprain, and backup DT Marlon Tuipulotu went on injured reserve this week.
Over 12 NFL seasons, Joseph played in 171 games (with 162 starts), with 644 tackles (379 solo, 265 assists), 25 sacks and five recovered fumbles.
Joseph spent three years at East Carolina before going in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft to the New York Giants. He helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots in his second year with the team.
In 2014, Joseph signed with the Minnesota Vikings and spent six seasons with the club, twice being named to the Pro Bowl (in 2016 and 2017). He then spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before becoming a free agent after the 2021 season.