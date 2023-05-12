The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-19 girls national volleyball team dropped into the consolation round after three days of round-robin matches at the 2023 North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Association’s U-19 Girls Pan American Cup tournament.
The USVI went 0-3 in Group A in the eight-team tournament, which began Tuesday in Ciudad de Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico. The other teams in Group A are Costa Rica, Mexico and defending champion United States. Playing in Group B are Canada, Dominicana, Honduras and host team Puerto Rico.
In its opening match Tuesday, the U.S. Virgin Islands lost to the United States 3-0 (25-6, 25-18, 25-12). The next day, the USVI fell to Mexico 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-17); then on Thursday, the U.S. Virgin Islands was swept by Costa Rica 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-15).
After taking today off, the U.S. Virgin Islands returns to action in the consolation round, facing the loser from one of the two quarterfinal matches Friday. The USVI will then play its final classification match on Saturday.
Making up the USVI U-19 National Team are Zyia Toussaint, Jadyn Webb, Jahyra Thomas, Nikaya Sarauw, Verneeci Caines, Vernecia Caines, Mya Vigilant, Anna Gillens, Krystal Eddy, C’Orna Greene, Jala Dixon and Sapphire Cruz. The head coach is Isaac Raphael.