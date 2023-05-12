The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-19 girls national volleyball team dropped into the consolation round after three days of round-robin matches at the 2023 North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Association’s U-19 Girls Pan American Cup tournament.

The USVI went 0-3 in Group A in the eight-team tournament, which began Tuesday in Ciudad de Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico. The other teams in Group A are Costa Rica, Mexico and defending champion United States. Playing in Group B are Canada, Dominicana, Honduras and host team Puerto Rico.