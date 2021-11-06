USVI opens CONCACAF U-20 qualifiers today
The U.S. Virgin Islands men’s under-20 national soccer team opens play today in the 2021 CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Qualifiers, being held through Nov. 13 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The USVI U-20 National Team will face Nicaragua in its first group-play match at 7 p.m. today at Panamericano Stadium in Santo Domingo.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is playing in Group D along with the Cayman Islands and Guyana.
The USVI’s other group play matches are scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday against Guyana, and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, against the Cayman Islands.
The top team in each of the four groups advance to the 2022 CONCACAN Men’s U-20 Championship. From that 20-team field, the top four qualify for the 2023 FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, and the two finalists earn berths in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Making up the U.S. Virgin Islands team are forwards Arthbert William, Amir Ottley and Naqwan Henry; midfielders Sinclair Flemming, Nickolas Swan, Jair Whyte, Sean Grey, Carlos Hennemann, Aidan Griffith, Rabi Abdallah, Wyatt Bracy, Julius Brown and Isaiah Jarvis; defenders Avondre Walters, Jahfeeq Charles, Matthew Roth, Kalab Ramos and Brad Robinson; and goalkeepers Dimitri Nieboer and Demanti Carman.
The USVI is being coached by Gilberto Damiano, with Dale Richards assistant coach and Clive Wedderburn the goalkeeper coach.
Bhola, Dizon-Bumann win cross country meet
Good Hope Country Day School runners Alexandro Bhola and Michael Dizon-Bumann both won their second St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association cross country meet on Wednesday.
Dizon-Bumann, a senior, finished the 3.1-mile varsity boys race in 17 minutes, 26.50 seconds, finishing nearly 2½ minutes ahead of teammate Makari Matthew (19:48.65). Jalen Fleming of GHCD was third in 32:56.70.
Bhola won the varsity girls division race in 35:09.13.
In other divisions:
• Good Hope Country Day freshman Kirra Lambert won the junior varsity girls race, completing the two-mile course in 13:22.49. Candace Felix was second in 16:21.01, with Akyra Joseph third in 18:00.58.
• Kaeden Gleason, a freshman at Good Hope Country Day, won the junior varsity boys race, completing the two miles in 12:16.95. Mason Lambert was second in 13:06.05, with Nico Forno D’Adamo third in 14:25.16.
• Anthony Delnegro won the men’s open division race, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 20:38.01.
• Amy Roberts of St. Croix won the women’s masters division race, finishing the 3.1 miles in 24:43.37. Heidi Snow was second in 26:04.12.
• Billy Bohlke of St. Croix won the men’s masters division race, completing the 3.1-mile route in 18:30.48. Alejandro Ashe was second in 23:43.37.
