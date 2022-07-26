The U.S. Virgin Islands’ women’s tennis team opened play in the Billie Jean King Cup with a loss to Venezuela on Monday in the Dominican Republic.
This is the first time that the USVI has entered a team in the King Cup, an international team tennis tournament that was formed in 1963 as the Federation Cup, with more than 110 nations taking part in this year’s events.
The U.S. Virgin Islands, playing in the Americas Group II division, opened play in Pool B with a 3-0 loss to the Venezuelans at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, D.R.
In that match, the USVI dropped both singles matches – Malena del Olmo lost to Daniela Rivera 6-2, 6-0; and team captain Lisa Messier fell to Isabella Colmenares 6-2, 6-1 – then Del Olmo and Messier were defeated by Nadia Echeverria Alam and Vanesa Suarez 6-2, 6-0 in the lone doubles match.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has two more pool-play matches remaining, against Peru and Cuba, before moving into the elimination rounds. The Americas Group B tournament has 17 nations entered, with the top two finishers promoted into the Americas Group I division for the next round.
The other members of the USVI squad are Maykayla C. Ramos and Natasha Messier.