USVI Billie Jean King Cup team

The members of the U.S. Virgin Islands women’s tennis team playing in the Billie Jean King Cup’s Americas Group II qualifying tournament in the Dominican Republic. From left are Natasha Messier, team captain Lisa Messier, coach-team delegate Alfredo Del Olmo, Maykayla Ramos and Malena Del Olmo.

The U.S. Virgin Islands’ women’s tennis team opened play in the Billie Jean King Cup with a loss to Venezuela on Monday in the Dominican Republic.

This is the first time that the USVI has entered a team in the King Cup, an international team tennis tournament that was formed in 1963 as the Federation Cup, with more than 110 nations taking part in this year’s events.