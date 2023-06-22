The U.S. Virgin Islands got off to a strong start Wednesday in the opening day of competition at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador.
Both of the territory’s beach volleyball teams won their opening pool play matches Wednesday at the Costa Del Sol courts in San Salvador.
On Wednesday afternoon, the USVI women’s team of Amber Bennett and Cristina Almeida opened with a straight-sets victory over Antigua’s Zellene Edwards and Josanne Lewis, winning 21-9 and 21-12.
Then later on opening day, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ men’s duo of Marc Lomeli and Austin Pippen downed Antigua’s Dwight Bonnie and Cairon Davis in straight sets, winning by scores of 21-15 and 21-16.
In the women’s match, the Almeida-Bennett combo outscored Edwards and Lewis 43-21 over the two sets, with more than half of the USVI’s points (22) coming off their opponent’s errors.
However, the USVI men’s team had a tougher time against Antigua, as Lomeli and Pipper overcoming seven blocks by Bonnie and Davis with 24 errors and 15 points off attacks.
Almeida and Bennett now share the lead in Group C with Guatemala’s Natalia Giron and Estefanie Bethancourt both at 1-0, while Edwards and Lewis are tied with Panama’s Hashlyn Loreyne Leathere and Ingrid Baleria Lezcano Wilson at 0-1 after the first day of pool play.
Giron and Bethancourt — playing under the Centro Carib Sports banner at the CAC Games — opened Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Leathere and Wilson, 21-14 and 21-11.
Meanwhile, Lomeli and Pippen share the Group D lead at 1-0 with Venezuela’s Jose Gomez and Rolando Hernandez after Wednesday’s matches, with Bonnie and Davis tied with Turks and Caicos Islands’ Cameron Hawkins and Myron Simmons at 0-1.
Gomez and Hernandez crushed Hawkins and Simmons 2-0 in Wednesday’s opener, winning 21-1 and 21-1.
Both of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ beach volleyball teams will wrap up pool play today, with the top three teams in each of the six pools advancing to the elimination rounds.
The first round of eliminations will begin tonight, with play continuing daily until the bronze and gold medal matches for both the men’s and women’s divisions on Tuesday, June 27.
Coming up
The Virgin Islands will have athletes open competition today in boxing, with the openers in basketball, sailing and swimming on Saturday.
• Two of the three boxers representing the U.S. Virgin Islands will have their first elimination bout today, with Cindy Claudio competing in the women’s 75-kilogram division, and Eric Thompson in the men’s 63.5-kilogram division.
Keyinde McIntosh, competing in the men’s 71-kilogram division, won’t have his first-round elimination bout until Friday afternoon.
Coaching the USVI boxers are Susthen Vialet Jr. and Otoniel Ortiz.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team plays its first group-play game Saturday (their opponent and group pairings have not been announced), with the bronze and gold medal games on Wednesday, June 28.
Making up the USVI team are Anisha George, Natalie Day, Imani Tate, Akeema Richards, Naja Ngongba, Keshara Romain, Kadesha Barry, Lanese Bough, Shomyra Francis, J-Naya Ephraim, November Morton and Kaya Evans. Tajama Abraham-Ngongba is head coach, with Clint Williams the assistant coach.
• The territory’s three sailors also begin competition on Saturday, each in a different division.
St. Croix’s Peter Stanton, who earned a bronze medal at the 2018 CAC Games, is competing in the men’s Sunfish division (where he was a Junior World Champion in 1996).
Meanwhile, both St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale and Tortola’s Thad Lettsome will compete in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) division. Dale is a rising junior skipper on Roger Williams University’s sailing team, while Lettsome is a rising senior on Tulane University’s sailing team.
• The five-member U.S. Virgin Islands swim team also opens competition Saturday.
The USVI team is led by Tokyo Olympics swimmers Natalia Kuipers, a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team, and Adriel Sanes, who wrapped up his graduate school year at Auburn University.
Also competing for the USVI are Max Wilson, a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team; Lindsay Barr, who recently graduated from Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy; and Riley Miller. Coaching is John Vasbinder.