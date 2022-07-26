Two boys junior tennis players from the U.S. Virgin Islands are currently competing in the Junior and Infantile Tennis International Championships’ under-14 tournament.
The tournament, sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation and then Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation, opened play Monday in Cancun, Mexico.
St. Croix’s Yared Alfred is currently undefeated in Group VII, going 3-0 in the first day’s matches, while St. Thomas’ Rohan Nelthropp is 1-2 in Group I.
Alfred had wins Monday over seventh-seeded Jackson MacTaggart of the Bahamas, 6-1, 6-2; 16th-seeded Mario Lopez of Guatemala, 7-5, 6-2; and Brian Harricharran of Trinidad and Tobago, 6-0, 6-1.
Nelthropp won his opening match, against Patrick MacTaggart of the Bahamas, 6-7 (10), 7-5, 10-5; but lost the next two, to top-seeded Barack Carballo of El Salvador, 6-2, 6-1; and to 11th-seeded Alfonso Cossio of Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.
Both players have two more group play matches today before moving into the elimination rounds. Alfred will play Fabian Caraball of Puerto Rico and Aidan Clarke of Barbados, while Nelthropp will face Miguel Baquero of the Dominican Republic and Yeshowah Campbell-Smith of Trinidad and Tobago.
Coaching both Alfred and Nelthropp in the JITIC tournament is Albert Richards.