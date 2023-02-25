Men’s and women’s lifters earned a total of 18 gold medals awarded during the 2023 U.S. Virgin Islands Powerlifting Federation’s USVI Classic and Equipped National Championships.
The two-day powerlifting competition was held Feb. 17-18 at the Rock Life Crossfit gym on St. Thomas, with nearly three dozen lifters entered from the USVI and the United States.
X Deshawn Larrimore of St. Thomas in the Women’s 63-kilogram Open (150 kg squat, 75 kg bench and 185 kg dead lift).
X Ronald Walker of St. Thomas in the Men’s Equipped Master III (142.5 kg squat and 120 kg bench).
X Luben Daniel of St. Thomas in the Mens 74-kilogram Open (127.5 kg squat, 150 kg bench and 270 kg dead lift).
X Reginald Byers of St. Thomas in the Mens 93-kilogram Open (105 kg squat, 82.5 kg bench and 145 kg dead lift).
X Kristian Steed of St. Thomas in the Men’s 105-kilogram Junior (282.5 kg squat, 172.5 kg bench and 282.5 kg dead lift).
X Akeame Jones of St. Croix in the Men’s 83-kilogram (230 kg squat, 160 kg bench and 272.5 kg dead lift).
X Garmez Parks of South Bend, Ind., in the Men’s 120-kilogram (217.5 kg squat, 162.5 kg bench and 270 kg dead lift).
X Dana Singleton-Kaplan of Cedar Knolls, N.J., in the Women’s 69-kilogram Open (132.5 kg squat, 72.5 kg bench and 150 kg dead lift).
X Amber Ortiz of San Antonio, Texas, in the Women’s Equipped 76-kilogram Open (127.5 kg squat, 65 kg bench and 142.5 kg dead lift).
X Kimberly Walford of Bayonne, N.J., in the Women’s 76-kilogram Open (180 kg squat, 107.5 kg bench and 240 kg dead lift).
X Susan Elwyn of Sarasota, Fla., in the Women’s 52-kilogram Open (80.5 kg squat, 37.5 kg bench and 117.5 kg dead lift).
X Janel Brown of Monroe Township, Pa., in the Women’s Equipped Master II/57-kilogram Open (120 kg squat, 60 kg bench and 125 kg dead lift).
X Kim Wilson of Hattiesburg, Miss., in the Women’s Equipped 63-kilogram Open (59 kg squat, 67.5 kg bench and 155 kg dead lift).
X Cassie Bordes of Fairland, Md., in the Women’s 84-kilogram Open (162.5 kg squat, 80 kg bench and 187.5 dead lift).
X Desiree Wilkins of Los Angeles, Calif., in the Women’s over-84-kilogram Open (192.5 kg squat, 87.5 kg bench and 200 kg dead lift).
X Antonio Battle of Irvington, N.J., in the Men’s 74-kilogram Junior (162.5 kg squat, 90 kg bench and 180 kg dead lift).
X Donald Bigham of Colombia, S.C., in the Men’s 83-kilogram Master II (240 kg squat, 145 kg bench and 272.5 kg dead lift).
X Joe Jordan of Belton, Texas, in the Men’s 74-kilogram Open (260 kg squat, 172.5 kg bench and 295 kg dead lift).
Silver medals were earned by Danielle Todman of St. Thomas (Women’s 76-kilogram Open), Alex Dennis of St. Thomas (Men’s 105-kilogram Open), Levent Erdem of St. Thomas (Men’s 120-kilogram Open) and Amy Suzan of Hayward, Wis. (Women’s 69-kilogram Open).
Bronze medals were earned by Aliah Vese of St. Thomas (Women’s 76-kilogram Open), Abbey Moon of Seattle, Wash. (Women’s 63-kilogram Masters II) and Jordan Claxton of Pflugerville, Texas (Men’s 105-kilogram Open).