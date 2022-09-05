For the first quarter, everything seemed to be going right for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team.
Then Argentina’s balance and experience began to show through, turning the game around in the second quarter in a 95-62 rout of the USVI on Saturday in their opening group play game at the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 tournament in Brazil.
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ big men led the way in Saturday’s game, with 6-foot-7 forward Ivan Aska scoring 13 points, 6-9 center Rakeem Christmas adding 12 points and 6-8 forward Romani Hansen putting in 11 points.
But that wasn’t enough to handle Argentina, No. 7 in the latest FIBA world rankings, with five players finishing in double figures.
Nicolas Laprovittola led the Argentines with a game-high 18 points, Gabriel Deck had 14 points, Facundo Campazzo and Juan Vaulet added 13 points each, and Leandro Bolmaro had 10 points.
“We did a lot of little things right during the game, but we didn’t consistently do them,” USVI head coach Edniesha Curry said. “For us coming together in such a short period of time, I was actually pleased with our execution throughout the game. We just needed to do it a lot more.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands overcame a nine-point deficit midway through the first quarter to lead twice — the last at 22-19 on Aska’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left — and only trailed by 26-24 before Campazzo’s 3-pointer at the buzzer put the Argentines up 29-24.
But things fell apart for the USVI in the second quarter, with Argentina opening the period with 12 unanswered points — capped by Deck’s layup with 5:06 left — for a 41-24 lead.
Argentina went on to outscore the U.S. Virgin Islands 23-8 in the quarter, with its biggest lead coming at 52-28 on two free throws by Bolmaro with 2:28 remaining.
It went downhill from there for the USVI, which was outscored by Argentina 43-30 in the second half.
Ivan Aska, U.S. Virgin Islands: Aska, the USVI’s most experienced international player with his 33rd FIBA game appearance, was 6 of 11 from the field (including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers) but only had one attempt at the free throw line (which he missed). Aska also had six rebounds and two steals.
Nicolás Laprovittola, Argentina: The 6-3 guard, who plays in Spain’s ACB for FC Barcelona, led the Argentines’ 3-point assault, going 3 for 6 from long range (6 of 9 on field goals overall).
• The U.S.Virgin Islands didn’t shoot all that poorly in Saturday’s loss, making 27 of 67 from the field (40.3%), compared to Argentina’s 53.8% (35 of 65). But there were some problem areas — mainly 3-point and free throw shooting.
The USVI made just 5 of 18 3-pointers to 11 of 32 by Argentina, and went just 3 of 6 on free throws to the Argentines’ 14 of 19.
• Argentina enjoyed a size advantage on the court — six players 6-7 or taller — and made it pay off in Saturday’s game. The Argentines finished with 41 rebounds to 31 for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which had just four players 6-7 or taller. Nicolas Brussino, a 6-7 forward, led Argentina with a game-high 10 boards.
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.