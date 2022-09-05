For the first quarter, everything seemed to be going right for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team.

Then Argentina’s balance and experience began to show through, turning the game around in the second quarter in a 95-62 rout of the USVI on Saturday in their opening group play game at the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 tournament in Brazil.

