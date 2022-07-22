The U.S. Virgin Islands men’s national lacrosse team finally got its first win at the Pan-American Lacrosse Championships’ Men’s World Qualifiers — and in a big way.
After suffering three straight losses, the USVI dominated Colombia en route to a 14-1 victory on Thursday in the PALA Qualifiers’ consolation-round match in Medellin, Colombia.
Midfielders Gavin Jones and Mike Murray had three goals apiece for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which scored 13 unanswered goals in Thursday’s rematch against Colombia, which won 6-5 in overtime on Tuesday.
Attackers Matt Williams and Scott Hutchens added two goals each, and four players — attacker David Browne and Pedro Alvarado, midfielder Teddy Bettencourt and defender Ben Duhoski — had one goal each for the USVI (1-3).
Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ defense and goalkeepers Devon Sherwood and Andy Sjolander had a shutout going until late in the fourth quarter. Over three quarters, Sherwood made five saves, while Sjolander had three saves in the fourth quarter, but gave up the shutout on attacker Cory Tieste’s late score.
The U.S. Virgin Islands rolled to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter due in large part to its defense, which kept the ball out of Colombia’s hands and in its half of the field. Murray put the USVI ahead with his goal in the opening minute, opening the floodgates for scores by Jones (twice), Browne, Williams and Hutchens.
Jones completed his hat trick early in the second quarter, and Hutchens scored his second goal to stake the U.S. Virgin Islands ahead 8-0 at the halftime break.
Williams and Murray both had their second goals in the third quarter, with Alvarado and Duhoski scoring for the USVI for a 12-0 lead.
Murray completed his hat trick early in the fourth quarter for a 13-0 U.S. Virgin Islands lead, but Tieste ended the USVI’s shutout a few minutes later. However, it was Bettencourt who capped the U.S. Virgin Islands’ scoring with less than two minutes remaining.
In Thursday’s other matches, undefeated Jamaica and Puerto Rico both advanced to today’s gold medal match with wins — Jamaica (3-0) downed Peru (1-2) 7-2 in the first semifinal, while Puerto Rico (3-0) beat Mexico (1-2) 7-3 in the second semifinal.
Mexico will play Peru in the bronze medal match at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic time, followed by the gold medal match between Jamaica and Puerto Rico at 4:30 p.m.
The top four teams all qualified for World Lacrosse’s 2023 World Championships, to be played in San Diego, Calif.
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.