The U.S. Virgin Islands men’s national lacrosse team finally got its first win at the Pan-American Lacrosse Championships’ Men’s World Qualifiers — and in a big way.

After suffering three straight losses, the USVI dominated Colombia en route to a 14-1 victory on Thursday in the PALA Qualifiers’ consolation-round match in Medellin, Colombia.

