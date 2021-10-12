Two runners from the U.S. Virgin Islands both finished in the middle of the pack during Monday’s 125th running of the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts.
Jessica Carter, 34, of Christiansted, St. Croix, completed the 26.2-mile road race in 3 hours, 41 minutes and 31 seconds, good for 7,126th out of 15,374 runners.
Carter, who has competed in the Boston Marathon three other times (2016, 2017 and 2019), was 2,564th out of 7,433 female runners, and 1,433rd out of 2,834 runners in the female 18-39 age group.
Kathleen Brownsdon, 49, of Kingshill, St. Croix, finished her second Boston Marathon in 3:50:19, good for 8,364th.
Brownsdon, who also ran the Marathon in 2018, was 3,307th among female runners, and 536th out of 1,197 runners in the female 45-49 age group.
— Bill Kiser