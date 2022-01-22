U.S. Virgin Islands golfer Kevin O’Connell made the cut — barely — on Friday to compete in the final two rounds of the Latin America Amateur Championships in the Dominican Republic.
The 39-year-old O’Connell, of St. Croix, shot a 3-over-par 75 for the second straight round, and finished in an 11-way tie for 43rd at 6-over 150 — just enough to sit on the right side of the cut line.
However, the USVI’s second entrant in the Latin America Amateur, St. Thomas native Joe Sibilly Jr., missed the cut after finishing far down the leaderboard at the Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, Dominican Republic.
Like his first round, O’Connell had a pair of birdies Friday — on the par-4 No. 6 and par-5 No. 12 holes — balanced out by five bogeys, on the par-3 No. 4 and No. 14, par-4 No. 11 and No. 13, and the par-5 18th hole.
O’Connell will tee off on No. 10 at 9:07 a.m. today for the third round, along with Aaron Jarvis of the Cayman Islands and first-round co-leader Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Sibilly — a graduate of Antilles School — improved slightly over his first-day score (a 23-over 95), shooting a 21-over 93 to finish his two rounds at 44-over 188, last in the 102-player field.
Sibilly did have his first birdie of the tournament — on the par-5 12th hole — but also finished with nine bogeys, including a sextuple-bogey 10 on the par-4 No. 7 and quintuple-bogey on the par-4 No. 17.
Peru’s Julian Perico vaulted into the lead after Friday’s second round after all of the first-day frontrunners struggled.
Perico, who was tied for fifth after an opening-round 3-under 69, fired a 6-under 66 — the lowest round of the day — to move atop the leaderboard at 9-under 135, three shots ahead of first-round co-leader Segundo Oliva Pinto of Argentina.
Pinto and Nieves both had problems Friday after shooting 6-under 66s to share the first-day lead. Pinto shot even-par 72 to fall to second at 6-under 138, while Nieves finished at 1-over 73 to drop into a five-way tie for third at 5-under 139.
Also sitting in third place are Jarvis, Argentina’s Abel Gallegos and Vincente Marzilio, and Mexico’s Santiago De la Fuente.