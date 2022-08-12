The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-14 boys national soccer team will play at least four matches in the Caribbean Football Union’s upcoming U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament, which begins this weekend in the Dominican Republic.
The biannual developmental tournament begins Saturday and runs through Aug. 21 in Santo Domingo, D.R.
According to a tournament schedule released by the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association, the 22-team field has been broken down into two tiers – Tier I, comprised of the region’s top seven U-14 boys teams; and Tier II, which has the remaining 15 teams divided among three groups.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will play in Tier II’s Group C along with the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Sint Maarten and the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The Dashing Eagles will open group play at 2 p.m. Saturday against the British Virgin Islands, then face Sint Maarten at 4 p.m. Sunday. After two days off, the USVI closes out with matches against Anguilla at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 and Turks and Caicos Islands at 4 p.m. Aug. 18.
The other Tier II teams are Barbados, Bermuda, Dominica, French Guyana and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Group A; and the Cayman Islands, Grenada, Martinique, St. Lucia and St. Martin in Group 3.
The Tier I teams are host-team Dominican Republic, Bonaire, Curcacao and Puerto Rico in Group A; and Aruba, Haiti, Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis in Group B.
Making up the USVI’s U-14 boys squad are forwards Jahan Atmaramani, Khafri Francois, Harrison Oriol, Connor Bass and Jedi Giordano; midfielders Stanley Trotman, Yannic Elizee, Riley Pomykal, Trevonte Richards, Amorie Carty Jr., Darnell Jaden John and Jose Rivera Manbodh; defenders Aaron Delsol, Dimitri St. Paul, Joseph Freeman, Taj Alexander, Maliek Southwell and Adrian Abraham; and goalkeeper Caden Cox.
The head coach of the U-14 boys team is Felix St. Rose, with Raejae Joseph the assistant coach. The rest of the USVI staff are team doctor Dr. Sheldon Marcelle, equipment manager David Bannis and physiotherapist Kirk Goldson.