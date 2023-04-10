NASSAU, Bahamas — U.S. Virgin Islands hurdler Michelle Smith sent a message to her opponents in the under-20 girls 400-meter hurdles Sunday morning at the CARIFTA Track and Field Championships.
The 17-year-old St. Croix native carried through with her warning Sunday afternoon, taking her first gold medal of the 2023 championships.
Smith was the top qualifier entering the under-20 girls 400-meter hurdles final after running 58.93 seconds — the only sub-1 minute time — during the semifinals earlier Sunday.
She then followed up on that in the finals, running past her opponents on the backstretch. Smith went on to cross the finish line in 57.69 seconds to secure the gold, adding to the one she won in the under-17 division last year in the same event.
“It feels amazing, and I want to thank the coaches who have helped me get to this sport,” Smith told The Daily News. “My plan was basically to get out hard and maintain it into the curve and then push from there. It was good having someone to run with because sometimes, it gets demotivating when there’s no one around you.”
Smith said her only concern was if she was going to perform well. “Performing bad is one of my biggest fears and I don’t want to do that, especially at the CARIFTA Games,” she added.
• British Virgin Islands sprinter Adaejah Hodge — also Smith’s roommate at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy — is out of the CARIFTA Championships after rolling her ankle during Friday’s warmups.
That left Hodge unable to face the starter’s gun for the under-20 girls 100-meter dash on Saturday. She felt discomfort while pushing off, and was pulled from the competition as a precautionary measure. Hodge will see a specialist in Florida on Wednesday.
“It’s just a little roll of my ankle and I was feeling scared coming in because I didn’t know how severe it was, but it’s starting to get better,” Hodge said. “I’m a little bit disappointed, but I know I had to make a smart decision for myself.”
• The BVI’s Jah’Kyla Morton copped silver to upgrade on her performance in last year’s under-17 girls high jump bronze medal.
She improved on her own national record from 1.67 meters (5 feet, 5 inches) to 1.70 meters (5 feet, 7 inches) in a jump-off with Jamaica’s Asia Macay, who took the gold in 1.73 meters (5 feet, 8 inches).
Morton added 1½ inches on to her national record to become the first BVI athlete to clear 1.70 meters outdoors. Fellow BVI athlete Kanniqua Grate was seventh at 1.55 meters (5 feet, 1 inch).
“I actually wanted the gold, but I still came out here and did my best and got a personal best so I feel good with my position,” Morton said.
• BVI’s J’Den Jackson advanced to today’s under-17 boys 200-meter semifinals after dropping a personal-best 22.13 seconds in his heat race. He was fourth in the 100-meter dash semifinal heat in 11.23 seconds after he ran a personal best 11.13 seconds to advance.
• BVI’s Kenyatta Grate was sixth in her under-20 girls 100-meter dash semifinals in 12.00 seconds after advancing with the seventh-best heat time of 11.91 seconds, while the USVI’s Nicola Peters ran 12.48 after running 12.54 seconds in her heat race to also qualify. Grate qualified for today’s 200-meter final after a personal best of 24.18 seconds. Peters had a non-advancing time of 25.52 seconds.
• USVI’s Michael Dizon-Bumann was fifth in the under-20 boys 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 0.9 seconds, while the BVI’s Jahshani Farrington and Jonathan Lynch ran 4:21.67 (11th) and 4:22.18 (12th), respectively. In Sunday’s 800-meter preliminaries, Farrington qualified for today’s final after finishing with the sixth-fastest time of 1:57.54. Lynch and Dizon-Bumann had non-qualifying times of 1:59.13 and 2:00.96, respectively.
• In the under-20 girls 400-meter final, BVI’s Kaelyaah Liburd ran a season’s best 54.76 seconds to finish sixth, after running 55.56 seconds in the semifinals to advance.
• USVI’s Sofia Swindell broke the 25-second barrier for the first time and advanced to the under-17 girls 200-meter semifinals after running a personal-best 24.75 seconds. She the lowered the mark to 24.68 in the in the semis. BVI sprinter Shannia Johnson had a non-advancing time of 25.42 and Taryn Augustine ran 26.29.
• BVI’s Andre Smikle had a throw of 47.02 meters (154 feet, 3 inches) to finish fifth in the under-20 boys discus, while Palesa Caesar had a best heave of 39.74 meters (130 feet, 5 inches) to place 11th among the under-20 girls in the discus. Savianna Joseph was 13th at 35.79 meters (117 feet, 5 inches).
• Joseph, who moved to the under-20 division after striking gold in the under-17 girls shot put last year, was seventh in her favorite event with a heave of 12.21 meters (40 feet, 7¾ inches). Caesar was 13th at 10.89 meters (34 feet, 1 inches).
• Plagued by foul troubles in the under-20 boys event, the BVI’s Gabriel Cline — coached by his father Keita, a two-time gold medalist for the BVI at the 1992 CARIFTA meet — fouled his first two jumps before a safe 6.09-meter (19 feet, 11¾ inches) effort on his third toss.
• Crystal Daly was fourth in the under-17 girls long jump with a 5.41-meter (17 feet, 9 inches) leap. Shara Stoutt was 10th at 5.15 meters (16 feet, 10¾ inches).
• A’Keel McMaster, who earned a silver medal in the under-20 girls heptathlon last year, is in fifth place after four of the seven events with 2,624 points. Ashleigh Penn is in 11th with 2,348 and the USVI’s Akira Joseph is 13th with 2,159.
• In the under-20 boys octathlon, Orlando Douglas is seventh with 2,585 points after four of the eight events. Mychael Claxton is eighth with 2,562, while the USVI’s Omari Bennett occupies 11th with 2,494.
• BVI’s M’Kori Crabbe and Tyreese James had non-advancing times in the under-20 boys 400 meters of 50.40 and 51.29 seconds, respectively. Jaylen Callwood had a non-advancing time of 11.34 in the 100 meters. Mekki George’s 22.16 seconds in the 200 meters did not make the cut.