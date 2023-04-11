NASSAU, Bahamas — St. Croix’s Michelle Smith wrapped up with time at the 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Championships on Monday night by racing to a win in the under-20 girls 800-meter run.

It was the second gold medal of the CARIFTA Games for the 17-year-old Smith, a junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, coming close on the heels of her win in the 400-meter hurdles a day earlier.