NASSAU, Bahamas — St. Croix’s Michelle Smith wrapped up with time at the 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Championships on Monday night by racing to a win in the under-20 girls 800-meter run.
It was the second gold medal of the CARIFTA Games for the 17-year-old Smith, a junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, coming close on the heels of her win in the 400-meter hurdles a day earlier.
Sitting in the 12-runner field for most of the first 400 meters, Smith soon stepped on the gas and ran away from her opponents to win the 800-meter title in 2 minutes, 9.74 seconds.
“I got out and I thought everyone would get out too,” said Smith, who won the under-17 girls 800 meters title last year. “I just stuck with them and then by the 400, I saw the time was like 64 something, so I was like I have to pass these people now.
“So I passed them and took it home, because I didn’t want to have a sprint finish. This means a lot because it is a really big move. I didn’t know if I could win it, perform well or be in the top three, but I see I can.”
An hour later, the British Virgin Islands’ Kenyatta Grate became the territory’s second-ever under-20 girls 200-meter dash medalist when she earned the silver medal in a personal-best 24.11 seconds.
It was the BVI’s second medal of the CARIFTA Games, following Jah’Kyla Morton’s silver medal in the under-17 girls high jump on Saturday.
“It means a lot to me because this is my last year,” Grate said. “I didn’t make the team in 2019. I missed 2020 and 2021 because of corona. I made it to the final last year but didn’t run the way I wanted to, so it gave me enough faith this year to come back and medal.”
• J’Den Jackson became just the third BVI athlete to make the finals in the u-17 boys 200-meter dash since the territory’s 1976 CARIFTA Games debut. He would up finishing seventh in 22.55 seconds, after posting a personal-best 22.13 seconds to advance to the 200 meters final.
Jackson also anchored the BVI’s under-17 boys 400-meter relay team that placed fourth in 42.59 seconds, setting a national record.
• Sitting in third place in the under-20 boys octathlon, the USVI’s Omari Bennett need a good 1,500-meter run to hang on to a medal. But his time of 5 minutes, 13.11 seconds only gave him 492 points towards his 4,772 total — good for fifth place overall.
BVI’s Mychael Claxton, who was in fourth place after the penultimate event, passed Bennett in the closing stages to garner 512 points and finished sixth with 4,719. Teammate Orlando Douglas was 11th with 4,388.
“It was hard. Been at it for two days and this 1,500 was hard,” Bennett said. “They pushed me and I tried to run my best. I don’t know what the standing is. I was very inconsistent and it should have never come to the 1,500, but I competed well.
“Win or lose, I’m just happy I get to share the track with some of the best athletes in the word — nothing like this happens in America where I’m from. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world.”
Bennett was also seventh in the under-20 boys 110-meter hurdles final in 14.47 seconds, after running 14.53 to advance.
• USVI’s Sofia Swindell was fifth in the under-17 girls 100-meter hurdles in 14.57 seconds, after advancing with a personal-best 14.30. “It was definitely stressful,” Swindell said. “I wanted to run it like I ran my semis. Obviously, it wasn’t as good, but what can you do? I just have to keep working.”
Just after the 100-meter hurdles, Swindell placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 11.25 meters (36 feet, 11 inches). “I’ve learned that I can survive in international competition and I can handle that pressure and I can use that to my advantage,” she said.
• In his second consecutive under-20 boys 800 meters final, the BVI’s Jahshani Farrington was fifth in a season’s best 1:55.79.
• BVI teammate Andre Smikle finished seventh in the under-20 boys shot put with a heave of 14.33 meters (47 feet, ¼ inch).