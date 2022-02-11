St. Thomas’ Katie Tannenbaum was 25th in the field after making her first two runs in the women’s skeleton at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday morning (Thursday night in the U.S. Virgin Islands).
The 36-year-old Tannenbaum, one of two athletes from the Caribbean competing in the event, had a total time of 2 minutes, 13.84 seconds from her two runs on the Yanqing National Sliding Center course.
On Tannenbaum’s first heat run, she finished the course in 1:06.48; her second run was slightly slower at 1:07.36, due to nearly getting out of control in one of the turns.
Australia’s Jaclyn Narracoitt was the leader after the first two heats at 2:04.34, just 0.21 seconds ahead of Germany’s Hannah Neise (2:04.55) and 0.23 seconds up on Neise’s teammate, Tina Hermann (2:04.57).
Puerto Rico’s Kellie Delka, a former Team USA skeleton rider and the other Caribbean athlete in the event, was 24th after the first two heats at 2:09.30.
Tannenbaum was not able to take part in the first two days of training runs after testing positive for COVID-19 two days before the opening ceremonies.
She was scheduled to be the USVI’s flag carrier in the ceremonies; instead, she spent the night and several more days in quarantine.
She was not cleared to participate until Tuesday night, when she had the third and final negative COVID-19 test. Tannenbaum was able to participate in Wednesday’s two training runs — the minimum required for her to compete in the heat runs.
Tannenbaum has at least one more heat — on Saturday evening (Saturday morning in the USVI) — to move into the top 20.
Should she accomplish that, she will be able to run in the fourth and final heat later that evening.
