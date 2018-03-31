ST. THOMAS — Antilles School’s championship-winning sailing team has qualified for one of the two major high school sailing championship regattas from a top-three finish in a regional event last weekend in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Hurricanes, who won the 2017 Interscholastic Sailing Association’s team championship, finished third at the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s District Championships, held March 24-25 at the Florida Yacht Club.
Antilles School finished the two-day regatta with 145 points, behind district champion South Fork High School of Stuart, Fla., with 109 points; and St. Thomas Aquinas High School of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with 110 points.
Members of the Hurricanes’ sailing team, coached by Charlie Knape, are skippers Robert Hunter, Teddy Nicolosi and Christopher Sharpless; and crew members Victoria Flatley, Hobie James, Mia Nicolosi and Savannah Young.
The third-place finish qualifies Antilles School for the ISSA’s Mallory Fleet Race Championships, scheduled for May 11-13 in Seabrook, Texas. The Hurricanes have won the Mallory Trophy three times, in 2006, 2011 and 2013, and finished sixth in the event last year.
Antilles School’s next regatta will be the SAISA Baker Team Race Qualifier, scheduled for May 5-6 in Hollywood, Fla. The top two finishers in that regatta will advance to the ISSA Baker Team Race National Championships, set for May 26-27 in San Diego, Calif.
USVI picks five junior sailors for World Opti Championships team
Five junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands have been selected to represent the territory in two major Optimist-class championship regattas.
Named to the USVI Optimist Team were Tanner Krygsveld and Caroline Sibilly of St. Thomas, Winn Majette and Katherine Majette of St. John, and Milo Miller of St. Croix.
Krygsveld, Sibilly and the Majettes are all members of the St. Thomas Yacht Club; Miller is a member of the St. Croix Yacht Club.
The team selections were determined based on results from three regattas held over the last three months — the Martin Luther King Jr. Regatta on St. Thomas in January, the Crucian One-Design Regatta on St. Croix in February, and the Sunshine State Regatta in Jensen Beach, Fla., earlier this month.
The five are currently competing in the 2018 Optimist South American Championship, which concludes Sunday in Montevideo, Uruguay. That same group, coached by Agustin Resano, will also compete in the 2018 Optimist World Championships, scheduled for Aug. 27-Sept. 6 at the Famagusta Nautical Club in Cyprus.
St. John sailor Mateo Di Blasi qualifies for U.S. Championships
St. John teen Mateo Di Blasi has qualified for U.S. Sailing’s 2018 U.S. Youth Championship based on his performance last month at a major regional regatta.
Di Blasi, 15, finished sixth in the Laser Radial Gold Fleet class at the 2018 Laser Midwinters East Regatta, held Feb. 21-25 at the Clearwater (Fla.) Yacht Club.
That finish gave him an automatic invitation to the U.S. Youth Championships, scheduled for June 23-27 at Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Di Blasi is no stranger to major regattas. He finished 46th in the men’s Laser Radial class at the 47th-annual Youth Sailing World Championships, held last December in Sanya, China.
He is also the second member of his family to compete at the Youth Worlds, something his sister Agustina Barbuto did in 2011.
