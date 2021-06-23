St. Croix teen Mathieu Dale finished among the top five in his class and was named the winner of a national award during the International Laser Class Association’s U.S. Singlehanded National Championships, which concluded Sunday in Norfolk, Va.
Dale finished fourth in the Laser Standard class with 59 points, just three back of Humberto Porrata of North Palm Beach, Fla. (56 points). Rob Hallawell of Jensen Beach, Fla., won the class title with 36 points, just ahead of Bermuda’s Benn Smith (40 points).
After a rough time — finishes of 23rd and 50th — in the first two races, Dale recovered with five top-fives (including a second-place finish to Hallawell in the final race) and two more top-10s.
During the awards ceremony, Dale was presented with the Peter J. Barrett Sportsmanship Award, named for the two-time Olympian and multiple national championship-winning sailor.
Garcia outside of top 10 at Grandma’s Marathon
Virgin Islands runner Eduardo Garcia finished just outside the top 10 last week in the famed Grandma’s Marathon, held Saturday in Duluth, Minn.
The 28-year-old Garcia, who trains in Greenville, S.C., completed the 26.2-mile road race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 52 seconds, good for 11th place overall.
The Grandma’s Marathon, held in Duluth since 1977, had nearly 2,800 entrants. Milton Rotich of Albuquerque, N.M., took top honors in 2:13:04, nearly 1½ minutes ahead of C.J. Albertson of Fresno, Calif.