USVI sailors compete in P.R. Optimist regatta
A half-dozen junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands made the trip to Puerto Rico over the weekend to compete in the 2023 Pan Pepin International Dinghy Regatta, which concluded Sunday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 3:44 am
USVI sailors compete in P.R. Optimist regatta
A half-dozen junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands made the trip to Puerto Rico over the weekend to compete in the 2023 Pan Pepin International Dinghy Regatta, which concluded Sunday.
Of the USVI sailors, five of them finished in the top 10 in their class during the two-day regatta, hosted by the Club Nautico de San Juan.
The highest-finishing U.S. Virgin Islands sailor was St. Thomas’ Audrey Zimmerman, who came in third overall in the Optimist Advanced class and second in the Opti Red Fleet with 20 points.
Zimmerman, who was also the highest-finishing female sailor in the Opti Advanced class, won two out of seven races and finished no worse than eighth in her remaining starts.
Other finishers from the USVI were:
• Coby Fagan was fifth overall in the Opti Advanced class with 43 points, also good for fourth among the Opti Red Fleet. His best finish was second in the fourth race, and he had one other top-five and two more top-10 finishes.
• Howard Zimmerman was sixth overall in the Opti Advanced class with 44 points, and second overall among the Opti Blue fleet. He also had a second-place finish (in the sixth race) for his best showing, and also had one more top-five and one top-10 finish.
• Finn Hodgins was eighth overall in the Opti Advanced class with 46 points, good for first in the Opti White fleet. His best finish was a trio of sixth places (in the second, fourth and sixth races), and had three more top-10 finishes.
• Avery Pearsall was 12th overall in the Opti Advanced class with 63 points, and fifth among the Opti Blue fleet. His best finish was eighth in the fifth race, and he had two other top-10 finishes.
• Kip Hodgins finished fourth in the Optimist Super Green division (for beginners) with 28 points. He had one win in the 10th race and three runner-up finishes (in the first, fourth and sixth races), and finished no worse than fourth in his 12 race starts.