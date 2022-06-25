The U.S. Virgin Islands will six seven athletes to the inaugural Caribbean Games, which will be held June 29 through July 3 in Guadeloupe, officials from the V.I. Olympic Committee confirmed Friday.
The Caribbean Games – organized by the Association of Caribbean Olympic Committees – will have teams from 30 Caribbean nations and territories competing in seven events: athletics (track and field), swimming, 3-on-3 basketball, cycling, judo, futsal and netball.
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ Caribbean Games team will compete in two events – athletics and swimming.
The USVI’s lone representative in athletics will be St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith, who will run in the women’s 800-meter run on July 2. Smith recently completed her senior year with Austin Peay University’s women’s track team.
The majority of the U.S. Virgin Islands team will compete in swimming at the Caribbean Games, with five swimmers entered -- St. Thomas’ Gabriella Brunt and Max Wilson, and St. Croix’s Jaidan Camacho, Michael Dizon-Bumann and Kaeden Gleason. Coaching the team is USVI national coach John Vasbinder.
Brunt and Wilson – who has been chosen to carry the USVI flag in the Caribbean Games’ opening ceremonies – are scheduled to compete in six events each: the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke.
Dizon-Bumann and Gleason will compete in four events each – Dizon-Bumann in the men’s 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle and 50-meter breaststroke; while Gleason is entered in men’s 50-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle.
Camacho is entered in three events – the men’s 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter breaststroke.