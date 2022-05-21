It’s been a few years since a team from the U.S. Virgin Islands has played in any sort of baseball tournament for players ages 15 and up in the Caribbean, many due to the travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But organizers of the USVI team taking part in the Copa Del Caribe tournament, hoping that it and other events taking place in the territory can kick start baseball for the older kids — the ones that find themselves with nothing to do after aging out of Little League.
“What we realized was that our kids were behind the eight-ball,” said Glen Maduro, one of the team’s organizers. “Those guys are playing national teams of this age group, and they have to build the camaraderie and togetherness they need when they go to the bigger tournaments.
“We’re trying to develop that now, so that when they turn 18, they can more than compete with the other teams at that level.”
The Copa Del Caribe tournament, being held by the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, begins Sunday, with three teams — the USVI, Haiti and the Dominican Republic — playing each other at the Dominican Air Base Playing Field in San Isidro, Dominican Republic.
A four team, Cuba’s U-15 national team, was scheduled to play, but withdrew Friday due to difficulties acquiring flights from Cuba to the Dominican Republic, according to a statement from the Cuban Baseball Federation.
The U.S. Virgin Islands opens play in the tournament Sunday against the Dominican Republic. The USVI then faces Haiti twice — on Tuesday, May 24, and Friday, May 27 — before closing out against the Dominican Republic again on Saturday, May 28.
The USVI has sent teams to the Copa Del Caribe in the past, but for the tournament’s 18-over division, and the last time was in 2019 — this will be the first time for the territory in the under-15 division.
And with the Little League programs in the U.S. Virgin Islands just now getting reorganized and playing after a two-year break because of the pandemic, that has put a lot of kids on the sidelines.
“That’s why we’re trying to catch up now,” said Kiba-I Martin, manager of the USVI U-15 team and another key organizer. “We’re trying to close the gap. We feel we have a good crop that can continue to grow the program.”
Finding the players wasn’t hard, according to Maduro and Martin.
A big boost came from the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s R.B.I. Program, which started up baseball and softball leagues on both St. Croix and St. Thomas last fall.
“That program was instrumental because it brought baseball back to the islands, especially in this age bracket,” Maduro said. “For many years, especially at this age, baseball has been dormant. After Little League, these kids had nothing to look forward to. With the R.B.I. Program bringing it back after COVID and after the [hurricanes in 2017], these kids had an opportunity to remain in love with the game that they played so many years.”
Maduro and Martin also tapped Virgin Islanders whose parents sent their kids elsewhere to continue their education — and their baseball skills.
For example, Ervin Dorsett II has been playing at Tualatin High School in Oregon, and Shawn Dowe is a sophomore at East Bay High School in Gibsonton, Fla. Two other players — Daniel Pineda and Jeffrey Segura — have both been studying and playing in the Dominican Republic.
According to Maduro, this tournament is just the first step towards producing a consistent national team program for the older kids — one that could, in the future, contend with the likes of Cuba and the Dominican Republic.
“This is just going to open the doors for everything else,” Maduro said. “This is going to show the other kids that the possibilities are endless, and that we can grow our own and put a great product on the field.
“This will give us the chance to be seen, and hopefully the kids on this team end up playing baseball in college or elsewhere.”