The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has formed an 18-player squad to play in next month’s 2023 CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships, association officials announced Tuesday.

The USVI U-15 Boys National Team will play in League C – comprised of the 10 lowest-ranked teams in CONCACAF’s under-17 boys rankings as of February – in the tournament, scheduled for Aug. 6-13 in Curacao and the Dominican Republic.