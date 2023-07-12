The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has formed an 18-player squad to play in next month’s 2023 CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships, association officials announced Tuesday.
The USVI U-15 Boys National Team will play in League C – comprised of the 10 lowest-ranked teams in CONCACAF’s under-17 boys rankings as of February – in the tournament, scheduled for Aug. 6-13 in Curacao and the Dominican Republic.
Making up the U.S. Virgin Islands team are forwards Khafri Francios, Connor Bass, Riley Pomykal, Dylan Berry, Amorie Carty and Bryce Richardson; midfielders Kimani Peters, Matthew Day Jr., Jedi Giordano and Darnell Jaeden John; defenders Aaron del Sol, Maliek Southwell, Donovan Berry, Taj Alexander, Adrian Abraham and Cai Gwilliam; and goalkeepers Caden Dox and Jahmakye Liverpool.
The tournament – which will have 42 teams in all, including two invitees from the Asian Football Confederation – will be broken up into three leagues based on the CONCACAF rankings. The highest-ranked teams will play in League A, with those matches in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, while the 16 middle-ranked teams in League B, as well as the League C matches, will play in Willemstad, Curacao.
Also playing in League C – the group pairings will be determined at a later date – are Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, French Guyana, Montserrat, St. Martin, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, and Turks and Caicos Islands.