The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national soccer team ended one long streak Friday, and nearly ended another against Sint Maarten.
However, the Dashing Eagles battled to a 1-1 tie against the Sint Maarten National Team in their CONCACAF Nations League group play opener in Curacao.
The USVI Men’s National Team ended a four-match scoreless streak in its Group A opener against Sint Maarten, both now 0-0-1 after the first of four scheduled matches over the next 12 days for the League C teams.
But the U.S. Virgin Islands’ winless streak in international matches is now at nine straight, with the USVI’s last win coming on Sept. 8, 2019, in a CONCACAF Nations League match against St. Martin, a 2-1 victory for the Dashing Eagles.
Yet that streak also looked to be coming to an end early in Friday’s match at the Rignaal “Jean” Francisca Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao.
After giving up “first goals” in their last eight matches, it was the U.S. Virgin Islands getting on the scoreboard first, with forward J.C. Mack — who plays for Albion Park in New Zealand’s Illawarra Premier League — scoring from just outside the penalty box in the eighth minute.
It was the 33-year-old Mack’s second career international goal in eight appearances with the USVI National Team, and his first since scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Anguilla in a CONCACAF Nations League qualifier March 22, 2019.
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ lead stood until the closing minutes of the second half, when forward Kay Gerritsen punched a shot from 25 yards out past USVI keeper Lionel Brown in the 83rd minute.
It was the first international goal in five appearances for the 25-year-old Gerritsen, who plays for FC Lissa of the Netherlands’ Second Division.
The U.S. Virgin Islands plays its next two Group A matches at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix — on Monday against Turks and Caicos Islands (0-1-0), then Saturday, June 11, against Bonaire (1-0-0).
Both matches will begin at 4 p.m.
— Bill Kiser