It’s been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic brought any form of spectator events — especially sports — to a grinding halt in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
That comes to an end next weekend, with a limited number of fans allowed to be in attendance at the USVI men’s soccer team’s match against Antigua and Barbuda on St. Croix in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifier.
Officials with the USVI Soccer Association confirmed the limited attendance for the match during Friday’s press conference announcing the territory’s 23-man roster for the World Cup qualifiers.
“It’s been a tremendous amount,” of work, said USVI Soccer Association general secretary Lishati Bailey. “We’ve had a lot of meetings with the Health commissioner [Justa Encarnacion] and meetings with our own medical committee. We’ve even had meetings with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] — just months and months of meetings, making sure that we have everything to take into the best interests of the safety of the Virgin Islands.
“It’s been tough, it’s been a lot of work, but I love it. Here we are — we finally were able to push through, and get our games approved.”
The match is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex near the Kingshill community on St. Croix. Match time is 7 p.m.
The Bethlehem Soccer Complex, which was built using funding from international soccer governing body FIFA, currently has enough seating for 1,200 spectators over two bleacher sections.
However, for next week’s match, Bailey said that only one of the bleacher sections will be used for spectators, with barriers in place to enforce social distancing.
“We’ll have one section of the stadium allocated as an ‘extended substitution zone’ for the teams,” Bailey said. “The teams will be coming with 37-40 people, so the [bench area] will have to be extended. The other [section], we’ll definitely have to limit it. … Right now, our cap is 200 [spectators].”
In addition, spectator tickets will not be on sale at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex the day of the game. All tickets will be sold online in order to be able to compile attendees’ names for contact tracing purposes.
On game day, all spectators will undergo temperature checks and contact tracing information before entering the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. Concessions will not be available on site, but Bailey said that spectators can bring their own beverages (but none in glass containers) and food.
The USVISA’s COVID protocols are even tougher for the teams and match officials, beginning with a 14-day quarantine period and screening — including a pair of COVID tests — before arriving on St. Croix.
On arrival, both teams and officials will be tested again — within 12 hours of arrival, and on game day — with a “compliance officer” assigned to each team, and will be sequestered at the Carambola Beach Resort when not practicing or playing.
Players and staff will not be allowed to socialize either at the airport on arrivial or at the resort, even to the point of escorting the teams straight from the bus to their rooms.
“We do have to be careful,” Bailey said. “The compliance officers we’ve hired who are going to be with the teams, are with the teams 24/7 to make sure they comply with the protocols on the premises of the hotel as well as the soccer venue.”
According to Bailey, “there’s no three strikes and you’re out” for violating the protocols. “There’s only one messup — after that one, then you’re on the plane going back home.”
The USVISA attempted to restart its own inter-island Premier League last November, with a mini-tournament planned over a five-weekend span involving six of the league’s teams — and without spectators.
Working with the Health Department and using guidelines established by FIFA and the CDC, the USVISA had come up with its own COVID-19 gameplan, with testing of all players, coaches and support personnel at least 24 hours before matches.
But the mini-tournament was halted after just one match. In what both USVISA and Health Department officials said was a “miscommunication” between the parties after new public health orders were issued that banned all team sports.
Ever since then, USVISA officials have been working towards getting games restarted — especially with qualifying for the soccer world’s biggest event coming up.
“We’ve been working with the U.S. Virgin Islands government and its Department of Health for quite an extensive amount of time — about five or six months, just trying to get our games sanctioned to play in the Virgin Islands, and we were finally able to pull through with that,” Bailey said.
“However, we had to make sure that we maintained strict protocols and create a ‘bubble’ format for us to host our event. We all love football, we all want to make sure we can play, but in these times, we have to make sure that we’re careful.”