Edniesha Curry didn’t like what she was seeing from her veteran players on the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team.
So Curry went with a younger lineup for the second half of the USVI’s game against the Dominican Republic.
The lineup switch did produce some results, as the U.S. Virgin Islands played the Dominican Republic nearly even over the final two quarters in a 77-58 loss Sunday at the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 tournament in Brazil.
Ivan Aska — the most experienced player in the USVI roster with 33 FINA appearances — and Romani Hansen, making his 12th FIBA appearance, led the U.S. Virgin Islands with 10 points apiece in the team’s second straight group play loss.
“Our young players got a lot of minutes today,” Curry said after the loss, which dropped the U.S. Virgin Islands to 0-2 in Group B heading into Tuesday’s finale against island rival Puerto Rico.
“We’re in this tournament trying to focus on the future of Virgin Islands basketball. So for me seeing the young guys really step up in the second half and play good team basketball and really play together, it was a huge improvement compared to what they did against Argentina [in a 95-62 loss Saturday].”
Andres Feliz scored a game-high 18 points to lead four players in double figures for the Dominican Republic (1-1). Angel Delgado had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Sadiel Rojas and Yeison Yan added 10 points each.
Turning point
The U.S. Virgin Islands actually led twice early in the first quarter — the last at 5-4 on Aska’s layup with 9 minutes, 13 seconds left — and fought back from a six-point to pull within 14-12 on Trivante Bloodman’s layup with 3:48 left. But the Dominican Republic closed the quarter on an 8-2 run for a 22-14 lead.
The Dominican Republic then opened the second quarter with an 11-2 run over the first 5:40 to push its lead into double figures en route to a 38-23 halftime lead.
The D.R. took its biggest lead in the third quarter, going up 50-32 on Feliz’s 3-pointer with 4:41 remaining, but the U.S. Virgin Islands closed out the quarter with an 11-6 run to cut the margin to 56-43 entering the fourth quarter.
Key players
Romani Hansen, U.S. Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-8 forward, a St. Croix native now playing for Starwings Basei in the Swiss Basketball League, scored seven of his 10 points in the second half. While making just 3 of 8 from the field, he had two of the USVI’s four 3-pointers.
Andres Feliz, Dominican Republic: the 6-2 guard, who plays for Club Joventut Badalona in Spain’s ACB, made 7 of 9 from the field (including a game-best 4 of 5 3-pointers) while playing just over half the game.
Observations
• Again, the USVI didn’t shoot that badly in its second AmeriCup game, making 24 of 59 from the field (40.7%).
But again, their defense allowed their opponent to shoot better numbers — in this game, the Dominican Republic made 32 of 69 shots (46.4%).
• While not in the league of Argentina’s win Saturday, the U.S. Virgin Islands still had poorer shooting numbers on both 3-pointers and free throws.
The USVI made just 4 of 21 on 3s to 6 of 18 by the D.R.; at the free throw line, the USVI was 6 of 10 to the Dominican Republic’s 7 of 9.
• One area where the Dominican Republic also had an advantage came off scoring off turnovers. While they actually committed more TOs than the USVI (18-17), the D.R. finished with a 23-11 edge in points off turnovers.
What they said
“The first half, I did not enjoy the shot selection at all, which is why I made some changes. It’s really important that everyone understand that I’m trying to build a different culture, both offensively and defensively, and that takes a little patience.” – Curry