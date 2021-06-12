That’s not the start Tajama Abraham-Ngongba envisioned for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national team in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.
The USVI National Team got off to a slow start, then couldn’t muster enough in a fourth-quarter comeback in a 72-60 loss to Colombia in the tournament’s opening group-play game Friday in San Juan.
“We came out a little sluggish in the beginning,” said Abraham-Ngongba, USVI National Team’s head coach. “And in terms of rebounding, we weren’t doing our best, and just not getting ball movement. As the game progressed, we started understanding what we had to do to get better flow and continuity. But the big difference in the game was on the boards and free throws.”
Anisha George scored a team-high 18 points, and two other players — Natalie Day had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Imani Tate added 10 points and 14 boards — had double-doubles for the U.S. Virgin Islands (0-1 in Group A).
That wasn’t enough to top the Colombians (1-0), who had four players score in double figures — two with double-doubles — in winning their fourth straight over the U.S. Virgin Islands in as many years.
Yaneth Arias scored a game-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds for Colombia, Manuela Rios added 14 points, Narlyn Mosquera had 12 points and 10 boards, and Daniela Gonzalez 11 points.
Turning point
The USVI was only in Friday’s game once, with Day tying the score at 12-all on back-to-back 3-pointers with 2 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter. But Colombia scored the final six points for an 18-12 lead at the end of the quarter.
A 6-1 run to open the second quarter gave the Colombians their first double-digit lead (24-13 with 6:28 left), only to see the U.S. Virgin Islands respond with its own run, scoring seven unanswered points to pull within 24-20 with 5:44 left.
That’s as close as the USVI National Team would get. Colombia went on a 10-point run to push its lead back to double digits, going up 39-28 at the half, and extending it to as many as 21 points in the third quarter and leading 60-41 entering the final period.
The U.S. Virgin Islands did make one final run, cutting the Colombians’ lead under double-digits twice — at 65-56 on George’s layup with 2:04 left, and at 66-57 on Tate’s free throw at the 1:28 mark — only for Colombia to close out with a 6-3 run.
Key players
Anisha George, U.S. Virgin Islands: After struggling in the first half, the 6-foot-2 center — who played for Helios VS Basket in Switzerland — came alive over the final two quarters. She was 7 of 11 from the field in the second half, after making just 1 of 7 shots in the first half.
Yaneth Arias, Colombia: The 5-11 forward, the oldest member of Colombia’s national team, came up big in the second quarter when the USVI made a comeback. She scored five points and added an assist in the 10-point run that put Colombia back on top by double digits.
Observations
• The U.S. Virgin Islands and Colombia both had problems making shots in Friday’s opener, making around just a third of their field goals (22 of 67, or 32.8%, by the USVI; 28 of 79, or 35.4%, by Colombia).
Where the difference came was at the free throw line, where Colombia made 12 of 15 while the USVI made a paltry 10 of 25.
• The USVI also had its problems dealing with Colombia — which had 6-foot-6 centers Yuliany Paz and Mosquera — in the paint.
While the Colombians had a slight rebounding advantage (54-51), they scored more than half of their points (46 of 72) close in, and held the USVI to just 28 points.
What’s next
The U.S. Virgin Islands takes on fourth-ranked Canada today at San Juan’s Roberto Clemente Coliseum in the second day of group-play games.
Game time in the first of four games today is 12:10 p.m. Atlantic.