The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team thought it was in a good position to advance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers.
But a disappointing performance by the USVI National Team on Saturday led to an 86-74 loss to the Bahamas in a first-round group play game in the Dominican Republic.
Jamaal Samuel scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for the U.S. Virgin Islands, 54th in FIBA’s latest world rankings.
Ivan Aska added 19 points and seven rebounds, Xavier Richards had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds; and Laron Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds for the USVI, which fell to 0-3 in Group C.
But the USVI National Team — which had swept the Bahamas in their last Americas Qualifiers games for the 2019 World Cup — had its struggles against the 62nd-ranked Bahamians this time, only leading twice early.
Willis Mackey Jr. scored a game-high 25 points and added 10 rebounds for the Bahamas (1-2), which had four players in double figures.
Mychel Thompson added 19 points, Tavario Miller had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Danrad Knowles had 10 points and seven rebounds. Travis Munnings also had six points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.
Turning point
The U.S. Virgin Islands last held the lead midway through the first quarter, going up 9-5 on Max Amaro’s 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 34 seconds left. But a Mackey 3-pointer 36 seconds later and a layup at the 2:49 mark put the Bahamas ahead to stay.
The USVI managed to tie the game at 27-all on Richards’ layup with 4:47 left in the second quarter, but Miller’s dunk 35 seconds later kicked off a quarter-ending 11-4 run that put the Bahamas up 38-31.
The U.S. Virgin Islands made repeated runs at the Bahamas in the second half — they pulled within four points (50-46) on Richards’ 3-pointer with 3:47 left in the third quarter, and within three points (67-64) on Samuel’s 3 with 6:58 left in the fourth.
However, each time the Bahamians responded and pushed their lead back into double digits.
Key players
Jamaal Samuel, U.S. Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-9 power forward was the USVI’s biggest threat from outside. But he got into foul trouble, keeping him on the court for just over 24 minutes.
Willis Mackey Jr., Bahamas: The 6-8 forward was big inside and out for the Bahamians, especially in the first half. He had 17 points over the first two quarters in staking Bahamas to its lead.
Observations
• The U.S. Virgin Islands didn’t have one of its better shooting games Saturday against the Bahamas, making just 37.7% from the field (29 of 77) and 10 of 31 on 3-pointers. The Bahamanians were 29 of 74 from the field (40.8%) and made 8 of 28 3s.
• Two players made most of the 3-pointers in Saturday’s matchup, Samuel made a game-best 6 of 12 3s, while his USVI teammates were a combined 4 of 19 (Richards was 2 for 8, and Aska and Amaro were 1 of 2 each).
Meanwhile, Mackey — who plays pro ball in France — made 5 of 7 3-pointers, while his teammates were a combined 3 for 21 (Robert Joseph was 1 of 7, Thompson 1 of 5, and Miller 1 of 3).
• A major factor in Saturday’s game was the team’s differing performances at the free throw line. The U.S. Virgin Islands was 6 of 9 on free throws (Samuel, Richards and Aska were each 2 for 2, Smith was 0 for 2, and Rakeem Christmas was 0 for 1). But the Bahamas was 20 of 32 at the line.
• Led by Mackey and Munnings, the Bahamas also finished with a 53-45 rebounding advantage over the USVI, which led to a 27-17 edge in second-chance points.