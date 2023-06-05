Both of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ entries to the International Surfing Association’s 2023 World Surfing Games have been knocked out after Sunday’s rounds in El Salvador.
St. Thomas native Cody Merritt, competing in his first World Surfing Games, finished third in his heat in the second repechage (consolation) round at La Bocana Beach in Surf City, El Salvador.
The 25-year-old Merritt, who was on the surfing team at San Diego State University, finished with a score of 7.90 points during his heat. Uruguay’s Marco Giorgi won the heat with 12.93, just edging Venezuela’s Jose Joaquin Lopez (12.83). American Samoa’s Jonah Jarrard was last at 2.20.
The USVI’s second entry in the World Surfing Games — veteran surfer Jon Gazi, who was competing in the tournament for the fifth time — was eliminated after his heat in the first repechage round on Friday.
Only the top two surfers in each repechage heat advance to the next round, with the two survivors after 12 consolation rounds advancing back into the World Games’ finals against the two surfers advancing from the championship rounds. The ISA World Surfing Games will conclude Wednesday.