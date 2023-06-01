The U.S. Virgin Islands’ two entries to the International Surfing Association’s 2023 World Surfing Games dropped into the consolation round after their opening performances Wednesday in Surf City, El Salvador.
St. Thomas’ Jon Gazi fell a few fractions of a point shy of a top-three finish in his heat, while Cody Merritt, also from St. Thomas, fell short of advancing in the championship bracket.
The 25-year-old Merritt, competing in his first World Surfing Games, finished third in his heat with 6.93 points, just 0.77 points behind second place Kevin Cortez of Nicaragua (7.70). Great Britain’s Stanley Norman won the heat with 10.44.
Later Wednesday, the 38-year-old Gazi — competing in his fifth World Surfing Games — finished fourth in his heat at 2.80, just 0.03 points behind third-place finisher Manuel Paulitsch of Austria (2.83). Luke Dillon of Great Britain won the heat at 7.67, with Cesar Amador of Nicaragua second at 6.36.
The top two in each first-round heat advance to the second round, while the remaining surfers move into the repechage (consolation) rounds.
Merritt will compete against Switzerland’s Fantin Habashi and Afridun Amu of Afghanistan in the first repechage heat, while Gazi is paired with Yoni Klein of Israel and Dimitri Papavassiliou of Greece in the fourth heat. Both will be held Friday.
The remaining first-round heats in both the men’s and women’s divisions will be held today, as well as the men’s second-round heats.