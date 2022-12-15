St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers set another personal best time during the third day of competition at the FINA World 25-Meter Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
The 20-year-old Kuipers, a Good Hope Country Day School graduate and junior on Bryant University’s swim team, finished fifth in her heat race in the women’s 800-meter freestyle in 9 minutes, 3.17 seconds.
That was good for 20th out of 22 swimmers in the event, with Australia’s Lori Pallister winning the gold medal in 8:04.07. New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather took the silver in 8:10.41, with Japan’s Miyu Namba earning the bronze in 8:12.98.
This was the second short-course personal best Kuipers posted during the FINA Worlds.
A day earlier, she set a personal best in the women’s 400-meter freestyle of 4:26.11, good for 26th out of 31 entries in the event.
The third swimmer from the USVI, Adriel Sanes, will race in two events beginning today (late Wednesday night in the territory) with heat races in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke, followed by the men’s 50-meter breaststroke on Friday (late Thursday night in the USVI).