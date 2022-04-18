U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers claimed six medals — including a pair of golds — and set three territory age-group records over the weekend in the first two days of the 2022 CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Barbados.
St. Thomas’ Max Wilson, who claimed seven of the USVI’s nine medals at the last CARIFTA Championships held in 2019, finished the weekend with three medals, including both of the golds.
Wilson, 17 and a student at Antilles School, claimed gold medals in the 15-17 boys 50-meter backstroke on Saturday, and the 15-17 boys 100-meter backstroke on Sunday.
Wilson finished the 50-meter backstroke in 26.81 seconds, beating Jamaica’s Nathaniel Thomas by nearly a half-second in the final (27.30). Wilson led the preliminaries with a 26.44-second swim. Trinidad and Tobago’s Nikoli Blackman earned the bronze in 27.47.
Wilson then dominated in the 100-meter backstroke, posting the only sub-60-second times in both the prelims and finals. He led the preliminary round with a time of 58.00 seconds, then barely bettered that in winning the final in 57.99, more than 2½ seconds ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Johann-Matthew Matamoro (1:00.70). Jamaica’s Nathaniel Thomas got the bronze in 1:01.45.
Wilson also took a silver medal — and set a USVI age-group record — in the 15-17 boys 400-meter individual medley, just missing out on the gold by two-hundredths of a second against Bermuda’s Sam Williamson. Williamson took gold in 4:39.87, with Wilson right behind him in 4:39.89. Aruba’s Braynsly Dirksz got the bronze in 4:54.67.
St. Croix’s Kaeden Gleason earned two medals — both bronze — this weekend at the CARIFTA Championships, finishing third in the 13-14 boys 1,500-meter freestyle on Saturday and the 13-14 boys 400-meter individual medley on Sunday.
Gleason, 14, finished the 1,500-meter freestyle in 17:35.33, nearly 7½ seconds behind silver medalist Benjamin Davis of Jamaica (17:27.89) and more than 40 seconds back of gold medalist Christophe Maleau of Martinique (16:55.21).
The next day, Gleason picked up his second bronze in the 400-meter individual medley, finishing in 5:00.82, just 0.61 seconds hack of silver medalist Dominic Hilton of the Cayman Islands (5:00.21) and just over a minute behind gold medalist Maleau (4:59.81).
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ final medal from the weekend events came from St. Thomas’ Sasha Poe, who claimed a silver medal in the 13-14 girls 800-meter freestyle.
Poe completed the event in 110:27.63, nearly nine seconds behind gold medalist Lola Haworth of the Cayman Islands (10:18.73). Erin Pritchard of the Bahamas took the bronze in 10:52.75.
Wilson and Gleason were also part of the USVI’s record-setting 15-17 boys 400-meter freestyle relay team, which swam a record 3:38.63 in the preliminaries. The USVI team — which also had St. Croix’s Michael Dizon-Bumann and Jaidan Camacho — finished fourth in the final in 3:38.82.
The other USVI record set over the weekend came from St. Croix’s Riley Miller, 13, in the 13-14 girls 50-meter backstroke. She finished seventh in the final with a time of 32.89 seconds.
The CARIFTA Swimming Championships resume today at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Christ Church, Barbados. The event concludes Tuesday.