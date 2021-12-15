More than two dozen swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands traveled to San Juan over the weekend for the Puerto Rico Junior Short Course Championships meet.
Among them, the USVI swimmers brought home 27 medals — including 15 gold medals — and set two P.R. Championships records and 13 V.I. age-group records during the three-day meet, which concluded Sunday at the San Juan Natatorium.
Leading the medal charge for the Virgin Islanders were St. Croix swimmers Riley Miller and Daryan Maynard, who claimed gold medals in four individual events and a relay event.
Miller, 12, took golds — and set V.I. age-group records — in the 11-12 girls 50-meter freestyle (28.33 seconds), 50-meter backstroke (32.28), 100-meter backstroke (1 minute, 8.24 seconds, also a P.R. Championships record) and 200-meter backstroke (2:29.36, also a meet record).
Maynard, 12, set USVI records en route to winning the 11-12 boys 50-meter butterfly (28.62), 100-meter backstroke (1:05.70), 200-meter backstroke (2:21.45) and 100-meter freestyle (58.77).
Miller and Maynard were also members of the gold-medal winning — and USVI record setting — 11-12 mixed 200-meter freestyle relay team, along with fellow Crucians Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer and Madelyn Donnelly.
Von Schilling-Royer, 12, also won three individual event gold medals — in the 11-12 boys 50-meter freestyle (27.21), 50-meter backstroke (31.31) and 100-meter individual medley (1:09.44) — as well as took a silver medal in the 11-12 boys 100-meter freestyle (59.63).
Other individual gold medals were won by St. Croix’s Michael Dizon-Bumann, 16, in the 15-16 boys 200-meter freestyle (1:57.59), St. Croix’s Emma Whitworth, 7, in the 7-8 girls 50-meter breaststroke (58.14) and St. Thomas’ Scarlett Green, 7, in the 7-8 girls 50-meter backstroke (52.43). The St. Croix Dolphins’ team of Cole Cullinan, Diella Maynard, Ava Whitworth and Teague Gleason took gold in the 9-10 mixed 200-meter freestyle relay (2:28.54).
St. Croix’s Kaiden Gleason, 13, brought back five medals total from the P.R. Championships — silver medals in the 13-14 boys 800-meter freestyle (8:52.60, a USVI record) and 1,500-meter freestyle (16:58.01, a USVI record); and bronze medals in the 13-14 boys 200-meter individual medley (2:17.84), 200-meter freestyle (2:02.14) and 400-meter freestyle (4:20.61).
Other silver medalists from the U.S. Virgin Islands were St. Croix’s Jaidan Camacho, 16, in the 15-16 boys 200-meter breaststroke (2:34.00); Dizon-Bumann in the 15-16 boys 50-meter freestyle (24.61) and St. Thomas’ Sasha Poe, 12, in the 11-12 girls 200-meter freestyle (2:19.11).
Camacho also set two USVI age-group records in the 15-17 boys 50-meter breaststroke (31.21) and 100-meter breaststroke (1:08.17).
Also claiming bronze medals over the weekend were Dizon-Bumann in the 15-16 boys 100-meter freestyle (54.04), Green in the 7-8 girls 100-meter freestyle (1:42.03), Poe in the 11-12 girls 100-meter individual medley (1:15.15), Whitworth in the 7-8 girls 100-meter individual medley (2:02.97), St. Thomas’ Zion John Baptiste, 10, in the 9-10 boys 50-meter backstroke (37.76), St. Croix’s Gaby Evora, 14, in the 13-14 girls 200-meter breaststroke (2:59.30), and St. Croix’s Ramsey Adams, 7, in the 7-8 girls 50-meter backstroke (54.48).