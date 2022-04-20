The U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up its 2022 CARIFTA Swimming Championships on Tuesday by earning two more medals, including its fourth gold medal, and setting three USVI age-group records.
The USVI ended the four-day meet at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Christ Church with 10 medals overall — four gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals — the most since claiming 11 medals at the 2016 CARIFTA Championships in Martinique.
St. Thomas’ Max Wilson earned his fourth gold medal and fifth overall by winning the 15-17 boys 200-meter backstroke by more than two seconds over Trinidad and Tobago’s Johann-Matthew Matamoro.
The 17-year-old Wilson, a student at Antilles School, won the final in 2 minutes, 10.76 seconds. Matamoro was a distant second for the silver medal in 2:12.91, and Grenada’s Zackary Gresham took the bronze medal in 2:16.10.
Wilson also took home CARIFTA gold medals in the 15-17 boys 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter individual medley, and a silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley.
Over his swimming career, Wilson has earned 13 total medals at the CARIFTA Championships, dating back to 2017 — 10 golds, two silver and a bronze medal.
Meanwhile, St. Croix’s Kaeden Gleason earned his third bronze medal and fourth medal overall in the 13-14 boys 400-meter freestyle, finishing in 4:26.75.
Martinique’s Christophe Maleau took the gold medal in 4:19.69, with Antilles’ Ethan Stubbs-Green the silver medal in 4:20.51.
Gleason also earned bronze medals in the 13-14 boys 1,500-meter freestyle on Saturday and the 400-meter individual medley on Sunday. His silver medal came Monday night in the 13-17 boys 800-meter freestyle in 9:15.91.
The U.S. Virgin Islands team also set a territorial age-group record in the 15-17 boys 200-meter freestyle relay, and Wilson set a USVI record in the 50-meter freestyle in leading off the relay.
Wilson’s leadoff leg was in 23.98 seconds, and the USVI team — Gleason, and St. Croix’s Jaidan Camacho and Michael Dizon-Bumann — finished fourth overall in 1:38.89.
The USVI’s 15-17 girls 200-meter freestyle relay team — St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr, Veronica Leinenbach and Gabriella Brunt, and St. Croix’s Victoria Sperber — also set a V.I. record in finishing seventh in 1:58.93.
Other U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers advancing to Tuesday night’s finals were:
• Camacho, 17, finished seventh in the 15-17 boys 100-meter breaststroke in 1:11.23. He advanced from the prelims by tying for seventh (with Grenada’s Zachary Gresham) in 1:10.85.
Aruba’s Braynsly Dirksz took the gold medal in 1:06.1, with Erald Thompson III of the Bahamas getting the silver medal in 1:07.50 and Bermuda’s Sam Williamson the bronze medal in 1:08.05.
• Barr, 16, finished sixth in the 15-17 girls 200-meter backstroke in 2:37.25. She had advanced to the finals by finishing sixth in the prelims at 2:37.71.
Jillian Crooks of the Cayman Islands took the gold medal in 2:22.17, with Bermuda’s Taylor White the silver medal in 2:29.70 and Jamaica’s Leanna Wainwright the bronze medal in 2:31.31.
• St. Croix’s Daryan Maynard, 13, just missed out on a podium finish in the 13-14 boys 200-meter backstroke, finishing fourth in 2:26.28. He was fourth after the prelims in 2:26.53.
Jamaica’s Brady Macpherson Lewison took the gold medal in 2:17.43, with Donald Saunders of the Bahamas earning the silver medal in 2:24.52 and Jamaica’s Zack-Andre Johnson the bronze medal in 2:25.65 — 0.63 seconds ahead of Maynard.
• St. Croix’s Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, 13, finished sixth in the 13-14 boys 200-meter backstroke final in 2:28.40. He made the final by finishing eighth in the prelims in 2:32.02.
• St. Croix’s Gaby Evora, 17, finished eighth in the 15-17 girls 100-meter breaststroke in 1:27.27. She had qualified by finishing eighth in the prelims in 1:25.53.
Jamaica’s Sabrina Lyn took the gold medal in 1:13.15, with teammate Mackenzie Headley earning the silver medal in 1:16.34. Barbados’ Adara Stoddard got the bronze medal in 1:16.93.
• St. Thomas’ Sasha Poe finished 10th in the 13-14 girls 400-meter freestyle in 5:08.13.
Mia Patton of the Bahamas took the gold medal in 4:43.75, with Bermuda’s Marleigh Howes the silver medal in 4:47.35 and Jamaica’s Davia Richardson the bronze medal in 4:47.72.
• The USVI 13-14 girls 200-meter freestyle relay team — Poe, and St. Croix’s’ Morgan Garner, Allison Joseph and Riley Miller — finished seventh in 2:02.59.