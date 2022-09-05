Four U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers wrapped up competition over the weekend at the 8th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Lima, Peru.
St. Croix teenager Kaeden Gleason swam heat races in two events over the weekend at the VIDENA Aquatic Center, the boys 400-meter individual medley on Saturday and the boys 1,500-meter freestyle on Sunday.
The 15-year-old Gleason finished third in the first of five heat races held in the 400 IM in 5 minutes, 1.02 seconds. That was good for 34th overall out of 38 entries.
The next day, Gleason finished second in the first of three heats in the 1,500 freestyle in 17:24.28, good for 17th overall out of 26 swimmers.
St. Croix’s Jaidan Camacho wrapped up his fifth event Saturday, swimming in the boys 50-meter breaststroke. He finished fifth in the fifth of eight heat races in the event in 31.53 seconds, good for 33rd overall out of 59 entries.
The final two USVI swimmers both competed in the same event, with St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr and St. Croix’s Riley Miller swimming heats in the girls 50-meter freestyle.
The 17-year-old Barr finished eighth in the fifth of nine heat races in the 50 freestyle in 28.93, while the 14-year-old Miller came in eighth in the fourth heat race in 28.97. Barr finished 50th and Miller 51st overall out of 69 entries.