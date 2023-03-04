ST. JOHN — The U.S. Virgin Islands National Team suffered its first loss of the tournament, but still remained in contention to play for the title after Friday’s games in the Eastern Caribbean Amateur Softball Confederation’s Women’s Fast-Pitch Championships.

The USVI — playing back-to-back games — closed out Friday’s play with a 9-0 loss to Curacao, which remains the only undefeated team in the field.