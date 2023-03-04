ST. JOHN — The U.S. Virgin Islands National Team suffered its first loss of the tournament, but still remained in contention to play for the title after Friday’s games in the Eastern Caribbean Amateur Softball Confederation’s Women’s Fast-Pitch Championships.
The USVI — playing back-to-back games — closed out Friday’s play with a 9-0 loss to Curacao, which remains the only undefeated team in the field.
Curacao is now 3-0, with two games in the round-robin format remaining — both of which will be played today at the National Park Ball Field in Cruz Bay.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is in second at 3-1, followed by the British Virgin Islands and Aruba tied at 2-2, St. Maarten at 1-3 and Jamaica at 0-3.
The top four teams after four days of round-robin play advance to Sunday’s final games, with the third- and fourth-place teams playing in the bronze-medal game at 1 p.m., followed by the championship game between the first- and second-place teams at 4 p.m.
The tournament champion automatically qualifies for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled for June 23-July 8 in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Four games are on the schedule for today at the National Park Ball Field. Curacao plays twice — against the British Virgin Islands at 11 a.m., then St. Maarten at 2 p.m. Jamaica then plays its final two games — against Aruba at 5 p.m., and the U.S. Virgin Islands at 8 p.m.
More on Friday’s games in the ECASC Women’s Fast-Pitch Championship:
Curacao 9, U.S. Virgin Islands 0 (5 innings): Curacao remained the only undefeated team in the six-nation field after shutting out previously-undefeated U.S. Virgin Islands in the nightcap.
Curacao tagged the USVI’s pitching staff for six runs in the bottom of the first inning, two more runs in the bottom of the second and a solo run in the bottom of the fourth.
Meanwhile, Curacao starter J’dah Girigorie threw a two-hit shutout to get the win, striking out a tournament-best 15 over five innings, with just one walk.
Bianca Sibilly took the loss for the U.S. Virgin Islands, playing its second game of the day. Sibilly lasted just 2/3 innings, giving up six runs off four hits and a walk, with two strikeouts.
Shania Thomas also lasted 2/3 innings for the USVI, getting tagged for two runs off one hit and two walks, with a strikeout. Kiara Richards closed out the game, allowing one run off three hits in 2 2/3 innings, with a strikeout.
Thaima Maximiliana had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored for Curacao. Julise Koffy also had two hits, and Sovienca Calmera hit a two-run home run.
Roneice Pharoah and Akia Frett each had a hit for the USVI.
U.S. Virgin Islands 12, British Virgin Islands 3: The USVI avoided its first loss of the tournament, taking advantage of the BVI’s mistakes in a late rally to beat their territorial rival.
The British Virgin Islands had taken a 3-0 lead through five innings, but the mistakes started catching up with them in the top of the sixth inning, with the U.S. Virgin Islands plating three runs off a bases-loaded walk, a hit batter and a passed ball to tie the game.
Then, the USVI broke the game open in the top of the seventh, scoring nine runs in the inning, capped by a three-run home run to deep left field by Roneice Pharoah.
Kenya Pereira got the win in relief for the U.S. Virgin Islands, throwing four shutout innings while allowing just two hits and a walk, with five strikeouts. She came in for starter Bianca Sibilly, who allowed three runs off two hits (including a home run) and two walks over three innings.
Sheniqua Fahie took the loss for the British Virgin Islands. The second of three pitchers used, Fahie allowed nine runs off six hits and five walks in an inning of work.
Fahie relieved BVI starter Javlyn Frett, who threw five shutout innings until getting tagged by the USVI in the top of the sixth. She was credited with three runs off four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.
Thea Cooke closed out the game for the BVI, allowing one hit and striking out one in 2/3 innings.
Pharoah finished with three hits, two runs scored and three RBIs for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Akia Frett added two hits and two runs scored, Shania Thomas had a hit, scored a run and had three RBIs, and Kiara Richards had a hit, two RBIs and scored a run.
Claury Scatliffe had two hits — including a home run — drove in two runs and scored once for the British Virgin Islands.
Aruba 8, British Virgin Islands 6: Aruba took advantage of a big inning to take control early in handing the British Virgin Islands its first tournament loss.
The BVI ed 2-1 after the first inning, but Aruba broke loose for four runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 5-2 lead.
Aruba stretched its lead to 8-3 after four innings, scoring once in the bottom of the third and two more times in the bottom of the fourth, while the BVI tacked on a run in the top of the third. Aruba then held on as the British Virgin Islands scored three times over the final three innings.
Rudlyn Ras got the win in relief for Aruba, allowing three runs off five hits in 4 2/3 innings, with two strikeouts. She came in for starter Shatienne Kock, who gave up three runs off five hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Shenique Fahie took the loss for the BVI, allowing eight runs off 10 hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.
Sayanne Geerman had three hits and one RBI for Aruba, with Rebecca Berkhour adding two hits, driving in a run and scoring three times; and Nikkaela Jacobs had two hits, one RBI and one run scored.
Claury Scatliffe had three hits, scored once and drove in a run for the BVI, with Bria Smith adding a hit and driving in a run.
St. Maarten 11, Jamaica 6: St. Maarten won its first tournament game in Friday’s opener, but had to rally late after blowing a four-run lead early to Jamaica.
St. Maarten led 4-0 after 3½ innings, only to see Jamaica put up five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. But St. Maarten scored a run in the top of the fifth to tie the game, then outscored Jamaica 6-1 over the final two innings to get its first win.
Russeline Zimmerman got the win in relief for St. Maarten, giving up four runs off two hits and two walks, with one strikeout.
She had come in for starter Tamisha York, who allowed two runs off three hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.
Sasha-Kay Russell got the loss for Jamaica in relief, allowing seven runs off three hits and 10 walks. She had relieved starter Cachetne Barrett, who gave up four runs off four hits and three walks, with one strikeout.
Shanirah Illidge had two hits and drove in five runs for St. Maarten, with Tamika Lambert getting two hits — including a home run — and scoring three times.
Latanya Riley and Vanessa Farquharson each had one hit and two RBIs for Jamaica.