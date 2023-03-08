A group of junior tennis players from the U.S. Virgin Islands finished 13th out of 17 teams last week in the International Tennis Federation’s Junior Davis Cup North/Central American and Caribbean Under-16 Pre-Qualifier tournament in Guatemala.
The USVI team — comprised of Yared Alfred, Rohan Nelthropp and Ozzy Odom — went 0-2 in group play, but went 2-1 in the 11th-15th place bracket to earn its finish in the tournament, which concluded Saturday, March 4, in Guatemala City.
In group play, the U.S. Virgin Islands were blanked by Puerto Rico 3-0 on Feb. 28, then lost to El Salvador 2-1 on March 1.
Against Puerto Rico, Nelthropp lost to Lester Marin 6-2, 6-0, and Alfred fell to Yannik Alvarez 6-1, 6-2 in singles; then Nelthropp and Odom lost to Alvarez and Ian Arenas 6-1, 6-2 in doubles.
Against El Salvador, Nelthropp was defeated in three sets by Barack Carballo 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, and Alfred lost to Andres Rendon 6-0, 6-3 in singles. The USVI’s lone point came from Alfred and Nelthropp beating Carballo and Rendon 7-5, 7-6 (4) in doubles.
The U.S. Virgin Islands had better success in the placement round, beating Suriname 3-0 on March 2 to advance to the semifinals, where they lost to Nicaragua 2-1 on March 3. The USVI then defeated Panama 3-0 in the 13th-14th place match March 4.
Against Suriname, Nelthropp topped Tristan Verkuijl 6-1, 6-1, and Alfred beat Laurence King 6-4, 6-2 in singles; with Alfred and Odom teaming to defeat Verkuijl and Jair Akaamba in doubles 6-3, 6-4.
Against Nicaragua, Nelthropp lost to Diego Fuentes 6-2, 6-4, while Alfred beat Jose Pablo Lugo 6-4, 6-4 in singles. Alfred and Nelthropp then lost in doubles to Fuentes and Lugo 6-3, 6-7 (5), 11-9.
Against Panama, Odom beat Eric Wright 6-3, 3-6, 10-4, and Alfred topped Andre Martiz 6-0, 6-1 in singles; and Alfred and Odom teamed to defeat Martiz and Juan Alfredo Fondevila in doubles 6-1, 6-1.