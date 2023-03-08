USVI Junior Davis Cup

The members of the U.S. Virgin Islands team that competed in last week’s the International Tennis Federation’s Junior Davis Cup North/Central American and Caribbean Under-16 Pre-Qualifier tournament in Guatemala: from left, coach Albert Richards, Yared Alfred, Ozzy Odom and Rohan Nelthropp.

A group of junior tennis players from the U.S. Virgin Islands finished 13th out of 17 teams last week in the International Tennis Federation’s Junior Davis Cup North/Central American and Caribbean Under-16 Pre-Qualifier tournament in Guatemala.

The USVI team — comprised of Yared Alfred, Rohan Nelthropp and Ozzy Odom — went 0-2 in group play, but went 2-1 in the 11th-15th place bracket to earn its finish in the tournament, which concluded Saturday, March 4, in Guatemala City.