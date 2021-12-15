Five junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands are competing halfway around the world at the 2021 Junior Sailing World Championships, being held in Mussanah, Oman.
The Junior Worlds began Monday and will run through Friday, with competition in 11 classes plus the Nations Trophy, which goes to the top national team based on overall results.
Through Tuesday, the highest-placing USVI team is in the boys 29er class, where St. Croix teenagers Steven Hardee and J.J. Klempen are seventh in the standings with 41 points.
Klempen, the skipper, and crewman Hardee have four top-10 finishes in six races over the past two days, including finishes of fourth and fifth place Monday. That left the duo with 41 points, just three behind American sailors Ian Nyenhuis and Noah Nyenhuis with 38.
France’s Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux lead the boys 29er class with 17 points, followed by Spain’s Mateo and Simon Codoner Alemany with 22 points and Argentina’s Tadel Funes de Rioja and Maximo Videla with 26 points.
Other U.S. Virgin Islands sailors competing at the Junior Worlds are:
• St. Thomas’ Ava Hurwitz and Alexis Young, both members of Antilles School’s sailing team, are 11th in the girls 420 class after four races.
Hurwitz, the team’s skipper, and crewmember Young have a pair of top-10s, including a sixth place Monday, for a total of 27 points. They are just six points behind Poland’s Agnieszka Pawlowska and Dominika Olowiak, currently 10th with 21 points.
Spain’s Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora lead the girls 420 class with five points, having won two of the first four races. France’s Manon Penneneach and Victoire Lerat are second with six points and Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara of the United States are third with seven points.
• St. Thomas’ Robert Richards is currently 41st in the ILCA (Laser) 6 class standings after four races.
Richards, also a member of Antilles School’s sailing team, bounced back from being penalized for an early start in the first race with finishes of 36th, 39th and 34th in his next three starts.
That left Richards with an adjusted total score of 109 points, just one back of Cayman Islands sailor Will Jackson (108).
Ukraine’s Oskar Madonich leads the class standings with five points after winning Tuesday’s second race. He’s two points ahead of Poland’s Przemyslaw Machowski (seven points) and three up on Portugal’s Jose Gomes Saraiva Mendes (eight points).
• The U.S. Virgin Islands is 31st in the Nations Trophy standings with 244 points through two days.
That puts the USVI as the lowest-scoring team among the Caribbean entries to the Junior Worlds. The Cayman Islands are 48th with 382 points, the Dominican Republic is 49th with 403, the Bahamas are 57th at 454, Antigua and Barbuda is 58th with 455, and Trinidad and Tobago is 59th with 455 (losing out in a tiebreaker with Antigua and Barbuda).