Two teams out of St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club program continued play Monday at the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships.
Both the Island Mixx V.C.’s under-15 and under-18 girls teams will be in action at the AAU Junior Nationals through Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Island Mixx V.C. has four more teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club set to play in the Junior Nationals, covering both the girls and boys divisions, over the coming weeks.
Island Mixx V.C.’s under-13 girls squad plays from June 22-25, and the under-16 and under-17 girls play from June 26-29. Island Mixx V.C.’s two boys teams play in the Junior Nationals from July 1-4.
X Island Mixx’s U-18 girls, playing in the 18 Classic division, went 0-3 in their second-round consolation pool play matches Monday.
Island Mixx lost to New WAVE 18 Tsunami 2-0 (25-19, 25-20), Premier 18 Antare 2-0 (25-7, 25-12), and to APVB GM 18 Premier 2-0 (25-19, 25-14).
Up next for Island Mixx V.C. U-18s are three matches in the third round of consolation pool play today – against PBVBC 18s at 3:30 p.m., Attack 17/18 Select at 4:30 p.m. and Epic United 18-17 Premier at 6:30 p.m.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-18 girls team are Alivia Arroyo, Lilyana Aubain, Sapphire Cruz, Krystal Eddy, C’Orna Greene, Layla Howard, Makaila Powell, Nikaya Sarauw, Zyia Toussaint, Mya Vigilant and Elaina Walters. The head coach is Sacha Gumbs, with Carissa Braithwaite the assistant coach.
X Island Mixx V.C.’s U-15 girls won their first match of the tournament, in their last match of their second-round consolation pool play matches.
After suffering 2-0 losses to Top Flight 15 Viper (25-8, 25-9) and MSVC 15 Adidas Sara (25-9, 25-12), Island Mixx topped Tsunami C15 Rob AAU 2-0 (25-12, 25-22).
That left Island Mixx V.C. sitting third in their pool, and facing three matches in their third-round consolation pool today. Their opponents had not been revealed as of press time.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-14 girls team are Anjolie Alvalle, Skianna Bougounear, Re’Ni-Yah Donastorg, Katherine Godfrey, Kayla Jacinto, Nadjah Jn Phillip, Maleeqa Lett, Kiera McNally, Mackenna Morales, Aaliyah Paul, Alexes Richardson and Taylor Spillane. The head coach is Myriam Rodney, with the assistant coach Megan Godfrey.