Two teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands both lost their opening matches Friday in the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation’s (NORCECA) 2022 Beach Volleyball Tour event.
More than 30 teams – 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams – from 17 countries are taking part in this weekend’s tournament, the fourth stop on the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour being played in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
On the women’s side, USVI pair Melanie Valenciana and Andrea Csaszi lost their group play opener to Guatemala’s Natalia Giron and Paola Alvarado in two sets, 21-15 and 21-18.
That leaves Valenciana and Csaszi at 0-1 in Pool C, with a match coming against Bethania Almanzar and Esmeralda Ramirez of the Dominican Republic (also 0-1 in Pool C) at 9:30 a.m. today.
On the men’s side, U.S. Virgin Islands team Andrzej Ozarski and Cullen Diehl lost their opening match to Guatemala’s Andy Leonardo and Luis Garcia in straight sets, 21-12 and 21-12.
That also leaves Ozarski and Diehl at 0-1 in Pool D, with a match coming today at 10:15 a.m. against a team from El Salvador.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude Sunday.