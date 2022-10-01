Two teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands both lost their opening matches Friday in the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation’s (NORCECA) 2022 Beach Volleyball Tour event.

More than 30 teams – 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams – from 17 countries are taking part in this weekend’s tournament, the fourth stop on the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour being played in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.