The U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up competition at the inaugural Central American and Caribbean National Olympic Committees (CANOC) Central American and Caribbean Beach Games, which concluded Saturday in Santa Marta, Colombia.
The USVI came away with two medals in the week-long competition, both in sailing events. St. Croix’s Peter Stanton finished third in the men’s Sunfish class, while St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale was third in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class.
The USVI had athletes competing in three events. In addition to sailing, the territory had teams in men’s and women’s beach volleyball, and two competing in open water swimming.
• In beach volleyball, the U.S. Virgin Islands men’s and women’s teams both finished last in their groups and failed to advance to the elimination rounds.
On the men’s side, the USVI team of Andreas Bump and William Clements went 0-3 in Group C, losing their last two matches on Thursday.
Bump and Clements first lost to the Trinidad and Tobago team of Joshua Persaud and Nicholas Williams 2-0 (21-10, 21-17), then closed out group play later that day with a 2-0 loss (21-10, 21-4) to Nicaragua’s Cristopher Cascante and Jefferson Cascante.
Cuba’s Jorge Alayo and Noslen Diaz took the gold medal, beating Colombia’s Juan Noriega and Yefferson De La Hoz in Saturday’s final 2-1 (21-17, 20-22, 15-10).
Mexico’s Alexis Galicia and Isaias Aguirre claimed the bronze medal with 2-0 victory over El Salvador’s Christopher Guardado and Yoel Guardado (25-23, 21-19).
In the women’s division, the USVI team of Khrysti Rosa and Tia Hughes went 0-3 in Group A, also losing their last two matches Thursday.
Rosa and Hughes were downed by Puerto Rico’s Allanis Navas and Maria Gonzalez 2-0 (21-3, 21-4) in Thursday’s group opener, then had a much closer match in losing to Suriname’s Shaniva Balkaran and Sharon Balkaran 2-0 (21-19, 21-16) in the finale.
Nazas and Gonzalez went on to take the gold medal, beating Cuba’s Amanda Armenteros and Jennifer Rivera in the final 2-0 (21-8, 21-9). Mexico’s Cristina Flores and Katherine Albarran claimed the silver medal, beating Venezuela’s Luisana Linares and Yhonnielis Camacho 2-0 (21-8, 21-15).
• In the open water swimming competitions, the USVI had two swimmers — St. Croix teens Kaeden Gleason and Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer — competing in both the men’s 3,000- and 5,000-meter swims.
The 14-year-old Gleason finished eighth in the men’s 3,000 meters on Thursday in 38 minutes, 15.16 seconds, while Von Schilling-Royer, 13 finished 16th in 45:59.48.
In the men’s 5,000 meters Saturday, Gleason finished 10th in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 6.53 seconds, while Von Schilling-Royer did not finish.
Colombia’s Juan Manuel Morales swept both gold medals in the men’s open water swimming events. He won the men’s 3,000 meters in 35:03.40, and the men’s 5,000 meters in 1:04:57.88.
Venezuela’s Diego Delgado swept the silver medals in both events, while Venezuela’s Daniel Rodriguez claimed the bronze in the men’s’ 3,000 meters and Mexico’s Daniel Delgadillo in the men’s 5,000 meters.