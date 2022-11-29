The U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up competition at the inaugural Central American and Caribbean National Olympic Committees (CANOC) Central American and Caribbean Beach Games, which concluded Saturday in Santa Marta, Colombia.

The USVI came away with two medals in the week-long competition, both in sailing events. St. Croix’s Peter Stanton finished third in the men’s Sunfish class, while St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale was third in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class.