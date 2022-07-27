Two junior tennis players from the U.S. Virgin Islands advanced to the elimination rounds Tuesday at the Junior and Infantile Tennis International Championships’ under-14 tournament.
The tournament, sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation and then Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation, opened play Monday in Cancun, Mexico.
St. Croix’s Yared Alfred finished 4-1 in Group VII in the tournament, and moved into the Boys Main Draw G-A, where he is scheduled to play Alberto Mora of Costa Rica in the first round.
Alfred finished out group play Tuesday by splitting his final two matches, beating Puerto Rico’s Fabian Caraballo 6-3, 6-1, then losing to Barbados’ Aidan Clarke, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.
Meanwhile, St. Thomas’ Rohan Nelthropp finished 2-3 in Group I, and advanced to the Boys Main Draw G-3. He was scheduled to open against Mateo Herrarte of Guatemala.
Nelthropp also split his final two group play matches, losing to Miguel Baquero of the Dominican Republic 6-2, 6-3, then beating Yeshowah Campbell-Smith of Trinidad and Tobago 6-1, 6-2.