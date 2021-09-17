The U.S. Virgin Islands under-20 women’s national soccer team earned its first match point Wednesday in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship qualifying tournament in Willemstad, Curacao.
The USVI U-20 squad came away with a 1-1 tie against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in their second and final group play match at Willemstad’s Ergilio Hato Stadium.
Midfielder Tania Weyland had the lone goal for the U.S. Virgin Islands (0-1-1 in Group A, one point), while Denel Creese scored the only goal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (0-0-1, one point).
Weyland, a St. Thomas native who is now a junior at Lausanne Collegiate High School in Memphis, Tenn., put the USVI ahead early, scoring in the third minute. But Creese tied the match at 1-all in the 34th minute.
While the U.S. Virgin Islands has wrapped up group play, one match remains to determine who advances out of the group to the Women’s U-20 Championship’s elimination rounds.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines takes on Bermuda (1-0-0, three points) in the final group match at 5:30 p.m. today at Ergilio Hato Stadium. A win by Bermuda or a draw sends them onto the next round, but a Saint Vincent win would make them the group representative.
In other group play results Wednesday, the Bahamas edged Anguilla 1-0 in Group B, host team Curacao downed Antigua and Barbuda 1-0 in Group C, and Suriname beat Belize 3-2 in Group D.
Today’s other matches have Belize taking on Grenada, the Cayman Islands facing Anguilla and Saint Lucia playing Antigua and Barbuda.