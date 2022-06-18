The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team will play at home for its final window of first-round group play games in the FIBA Americas 2023 World Cup Qualifiers.
The USVI National Team will face the Bahamas on July 1, then take on Canada on July 4. Both games will be played at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
The U.S. Virgin Islands-Bahamas matchup is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, while the USVI-Canada game will begin at 5 p.m.
Admission to each game is $20 for adults ($25 for the blue seats) and $10 for students.
The USVI National Team is 0-4 in Group C entering the final group play games, behind Canada (4-0), the Dominican Republic (3-1) and the Bahamas (1-3). Only the top three in each of the four groups advance to the second round of qualifiers.
Both the Bahamas, 63rd in the latest FIBA world rankings, and 18th-ranked Canada are expected to call on their NBA players for the July games against the 57th-ranked USVI.
For the Bahamas, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Heild has committed to play in the FIBA qualifiers, and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and guard Kai Jones, who spent most of his rookie season on the Charlotte Hornets’ G-League team, may also commit.
Canada is going even deeper into its pool of NBA talent, creating what Canada Basketball calls its “Core of 14” -- Luguentz Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Cory Joseph and Kelly Olynyk (Detroit Pistons), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah Jazz), R.J. Barrett (New York Knicks), Khem Birch (Toronto Raptors), Oshae Brissitt (Indiana Pacers), Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) and Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) from the NBA; European pro team players Melvin Ejim and Kevin Pangos, and 7-foot-4 Purdue University center Zach Edey.
No announcements have been made on the composition of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ squad for the July games. However, former Indiana Pacers forward and St. Croix native Rakeem Christmas, currently playing for Cangrejeros de Santurce of Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional league, has been part of the USVI squad during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.